How many games could Jeremie Frimpong miss after hamstring injury in Liverpool win

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

While Liverpool enjoyed a terrific 5-1 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, it was a frustrating night on a personal level for Jeremie Frimpong.

Recalled to the starting line-up by Arne Slot, the 24-year-old had his involvement at Deutsche Bank Park restricted to only 19 minutes after he pulled up with a hamstring injury and had to be substituted.

Ally McCoist suggested on commentary for TNT Sports that a player as pacy as the Reds’ number 30 could miss as many as six weeks if it’s a muscle tear, and the head coach’s post-match comments hinted that his fellow Dutchman could be sidelined for a few matches.

How long is Frimpong likely to be ruled out for?

On Thursday morning, Dutch outlet NOS gave an updated indication as to how many games Frimpong is likely to be ruled out for as a result of the injury which forced him off last night.

Their report claimed that it’s ‘unclear’ whether the Liverpool right-back will be available for the next international break, which sees Netherlands play Poland and Lithuania on 14 and 17 November respectively.

How many matches will Frimpong miss through injury?

Using that window as a guideline, it appears likely that the 24-year-old will be sidelined for the Reds’ next five matches prior to that World Cup qualifying double header.

It’d mean that Frimpong misses Premier League games against Brentford, Aston Villa and Manchester City, along with next week’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Crystal Palace and the Champions League visit of Real Madrid in 12 days’ time.

At this stage, it seems that the best news we can realistically hope for is that he’ll be available for our match against Nottingham Forest a month from now, and his return for then would be most welcome as it begins a frantic period of 10 (potentially 11) fixtures for Liverpool in the final six weeks of 2025.

In the meantime, Conor Bradley will be tasked with stepping up for the Reds, and a strong performance from the 22-year-old in Frankfurt suggests that he can be trusted to do a commendable job at right-back while the Dutchman is sidelined.

Frimpong has had a stop-start beginning to his Anfield careeer, having also had a brief spell out injured earlier this season. Hopefully this latest setback will be the last that he suffers in his debut campaign on Merseyside.