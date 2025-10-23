‘Crisis? What crisis!’ – Carragher hails Liverpool response and singles out one new signing

Pictures via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s emphatic 5–1 victory in Frankfurt was the perfect response to recent criticism and he was quick to praise Florian Wirtz for his role in ending the Reds’ four-game losing streak.

Speaking on CBS Sports after the Champions League win, the former defender said: “The Reds are back. I thought they would win this, Frankfurt’s record defensively is really poor.

“So even though it’s a great result, it’s something I expected Liverpool to get three or four goals.”

Wirtz earns praise after tough start

Carragher pointed to the £116 million German midfielder as a key part of Liverpool’s improved performance:

“I’m really pleased for this man. Didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he’s got a couple of assists — that’s what he’s been brought in to the club for.”

It marked Wirtz’s most influential display yet since joining from Bayer Leverkusen, creating chances and linking superbly with Dominik Szoboszlai.

As Carragher put it, “What he was brought in to do was to create goals and score goals…

“The only disappointment was that he didn’t score tonight – and he should have if Mo Salah had passed to him at the end of the game.”

For a player arriving with such a hefty price tag, that kind of public praise from a club legend will go a long way and something that Ally McCoist agreed with.

Reds respond after ‘rot of defeat’

Just one day earlier, Carragher had urged the team to “stop the rot of defeat” and warned that questions were “being asked of the manager” following four consecutive losses.

Arne Slot’s side responded in emphatic fashion, with goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Cody Gakpo and Szoboszlai sealing a dominant away win.

It was a convincing win for Arne Slot’s men and Carragher added that the team had “answered every question” with a display full of attacking intent.

The 47-year-old’s comments are a timely reminder of how quickly things can change at Anfield and how vital the influence of Wirtz could be in keeping us at Europe’s top table.

As Carragher put it simply: “Crisis averted.”

You can watch Carragher’s comments via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube:

