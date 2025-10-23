‘He was the best in the world’ – Alonso’s touching message to Liverpool hero before Anfield reunion

Pictures via CBS Sports Golazo

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid will bring plenty of emotion – not least because Xabi Alonso has spoken warmly about his former teammate Jamie Carragher ahead of his return to Anfield next month.

The former midfielder will step into the away dugout for the first time as Real boss on 4 November, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to face us for the first time since his controversial £10 million move to Madrid.

Alonso, speaking live on CBS Sports, couldn’t hide his admiration for his ex-colleague, saying: “We were five years in Liverpool. He was for me at that moment, the best Scouser in the world, so he’s a great friend of mine with Stevie G. We had great years.”

The 43-year-old laughed as Carragher sat in the studio, calling the Scouser “very popular now” before congratulating him on his TV career.

Alonso’s Anfield return set to bring mixed emotions

When Alonso walks out at Anfield in November, he’ll receive the kind of ovation reserved for those who left us with respect – something Trent Alexander-Arnold might not enjoy after forcing through his Madrid move this summer.

Even Steven Gerrard has spoken recently to question why Trent would leave for Madrid, underlining the contrast between the two eras of loyalty.

Rafa Benitez once took issue with how Gerrard and Carragher stayed close with Alonso when the Spaniard wanted to leave back in 2009 – but as ever in football, time changes everything.

The Spaniard managed Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield last season, when we hammered them 4–0 and all of us will be hoping for a similar outcome when Real Madrid arrive next month.

Liverpool back in form after Frankfurt statement

The Reds’ morale could hardly be higher heading into that fixture.

Our 5–1 victory away to Eintracht Frankfurt, where Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai both impressed, ended a run of four defeats and restored belief that we can go deep in Europe again.

Alonso’s return, Gerrard’s comments, and Trent’s looming reception mean there will be no shortage of narrative when Madrid visit Anfield.

But above all, Alonso’s message reminds us why those old bonds between our legends still matter – even when they’re standing in the opposite dugout.

You can watch Alonso and Carragher’s comments via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

"The best Scouser in the world." 🌍 Xabi Alonso gives @Carra23 the ultimate compliment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x8uV7jpcZb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 22, 2025

