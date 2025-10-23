Phil Thompson proven right as Curtis Jones breaks Liverpool passing record

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones’ performance in Frankfurt didn’t just help us end a four-game losing streak, it also saw the midfielder enter Liverpool’s history books.

Opta confirm Liverpool record for Curtis Jones

According to Opta on X, Jones completed 122 passes during our 5–1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt – the most ever recorded by a Liverpool player in a UEFA Champions League match since records began in 2003-04.

“122 – Curtis Jones completed 122 passes tonight, the most ever by a Liverpool player in a UEFA Champions League match Opta has on record (since 2003-04). Accomplished.”

The statistic was accompanied by a passing map showing just how integral our No.17 was to Arne Slot’s system. Of his 127 attempted passes, only five went astray, giving him a 96% accuracy rate.

It’s a testament to the control Jones offered in midfield, particularly with Ryan Gravenberch missing the trip through injury.

Slot’s men dominated possession, with Jones linking play superbly between Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai – two players who also caught the eye in Germany.

Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz to provide creative spark, but it was the local lad from Toxteth dictating the rhythm of our Champions League night.

Thompson praise justified as Liverpool regain momentum

Phil Thompson had hailed Jones after his last start, the Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, saying: “Can I just say, he was fantastic tonight. Absolutely fantastic.

“He was one of the shining lights, doing so many good things, getting in tough areas, turning in the correct areas, putting in a shift. I thought he was absolutely our best player tonight.”

Those words now feel prophetic. Jones’ record-breaking outing against Frankfurt showed maturity, composure and tactical discipline – qualities that will give Slot a welcome selection headache ahead of Brentford.

After ending our losing streak in such emphatic fashion, momentum is everything. And with Jones producing his most complete performance yet, it feels like the perfect time to give him the extended run he’s earned.

The 24-year-old is still fighting for consistent minutes, having started just one Premier League game this season (against Newcastle in August), but this display will only strengthen his claim for more involvement.

You can view confirmation of the Jones stat via @OptaJoe on X:

122 – Curtis Jones completed 122 passes tonight, the most ever by a Liverpool player in a UEFA Champions League match Opta has on record (since 2003-04). Accomplished. pic.twitter.com/DK1iwOI5cN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile