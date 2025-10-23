‘I can say for a fact’ – Andy Robertson has a warning for LFC teammates ahead of Brentford clash

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson knows exactly what to expect from one man in particular when Liverpool take on Brentford at the weekend.

There’ll be reunions aplenty at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday night, with no fewer than four members of Keith Andrews’ squad coming up against their old club – Jordan Henderson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho.

It’ll be the Reds’ first time facing their former captain since he left for Al-Ettifaq in 2023 (which he likened to a ‘break-up’), and having been a teammate of his at Anfield for six years, the Scottish left-back is perfectly placed to brief his current colleagues on the qualities of the 35-year-old.

Robertson warns Liverpool teammates about Henderson

Robertson has been looking ahead to the Brentford game when speaking to LFCTV, and he’s warned his teammates that they’ll have to match the faultless commitment levels of the veteran midfielder.

The Liverpool defender said: “It’s such a difficult team to play against, especially when we’re coming up against an old captain. What he did for our club is amazing – what a servant to our club.

“He’s a legend. He managed to help us bring the Premier League for the first time in a long time, lifted the Champions League. He’s an absolute legend of this club.

“He’s moved on, he’s back at Brentford and I think he’s putting in performance after performance there. Our midfield’s gonna need to be at it, because I can say for a fact that Jordan Henderson will be at it. He was at it every single day for us, and that won’t change at Brentford.”

Expect nothing less than 100% commitment from Henderson

Although Liverpool have won on their two previous visits to the Gtech Community Stadium and currently sit nine places above Brentford in the Premier League table, Robertson knows full well that he and his teammates will have to very much earn a third successive victory at the venue.

To some, it may have seemed as though Henderson was already winding down his career when he made the controversial move to the Saudi Pro League two years ago. In returning to the English top flight, though, he’s proven that he’s still up for the challenge at the highest level.

The 35-year-old has contributed assists in recent weeks against Chelsea and Manchester United, both of whom dropped points to the Bees but subsequently beat the Merseysiders.

One thing we know from watching the midfielder throughout his 12 years at Liverpool is that he leaves absolutely nothing unexpended in terms of energy and commitment, and the Reds’ midfielder will need to do the same to quell his influence on Saturday night.