(Video) Footage clarifies what Mo Salah actually did after final whistle in Frankfurt last night

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Mo Salah wasn’t among Liverpool’s five goalscorers in their emphatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, but his name was still prominent among the post-match headlines.

Having been dropped to the bench and only come on for the final 16 minutes of normal time, the Egyptian was unable to add to his unusually low tally of three goals for the season despite having a couple of half-chances late on.

It was initially reported by some journalists at the game that the 33-year-old went ‘straight down the tunnel’ at the full-time whistle and ‘looked in a strop’, and he may have prompted panic among Reds supporters by removing references to the club from his header image and profile photo on X.

Salah seen applauding Liverpool fans before leaving the pitch

On Thursday morning, Lewis Steele took to X to share footage clarifying what Salah actually did immediately after the match last night.

The 18-second clip shows Liverpool’s number 11 taking a moment to applaud the travelling Reds fans before then proceeding towards the tunnel, with the journalist stressing that the winger didn’t immediately make a beeline for the away dressing room at Deutsche Bank Park.

Salah deserves our backing during this tough spell for him

The footage should clear up any misconceptions that Salah simply disappeared in a huff as soon as the final whistle blew in Frankfurt, and it’s natural that the Egyptian might feel frustrated that things aren’t coming off for him at the moment as they have done throughout his eight years on Merseyside.

We suspect that nobody is harder on the 33-year-old than he is on himself, and as a member of Arne Slot’s leadership group, he’ll feel a responsibility to be one of the Reds’ standard bearers on the pitch.

What nobody should lose sight of, though, is the extent to which the tragic loss of Diogo Jota over the summer has had on our number 11, who was tearful when his late teammate’s name was sung at Anfield on the opening night of the season in August.

Of course we’d like for Salah’s G/A numbers for the current campaign to be higher, but this man doesn’t owe anything to Liverpool for what he’s given us on an extraordinarily consistent basis since joining in 2017.

Amid the toughest spell of his Reds career to date, the Egyptian King deserves our backing, and we’d love nothing more than to once again see that beaming smile as he celebrates finding the net for his club.

You can view the footage of Salah applauding the travelling Liverpool fans below, via @LewisSteele_ on X: