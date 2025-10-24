Slot gives rare insight into why Caoimhin Kelleher had to leave Liverpool

Pictures via Empire of the Kop on YouTube

Arne Slot has offered an honest reflection on Caoimhin Kelleher’s exit and admitted the Irishman was right to move on in search of regular football.

Speaking ahead of our clash with Brentford this weekend, the Dutchman addressed the reunion with Kelleher that awaits.

Slot explains why Kelleher was right to leave Liverpool

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined Brentford this summer in a deal worth up to £18 million, ending a decade-long spell at Anfield.

Kelleher’s parting message showed the affection he still holds for the club, thanking staff, teammates and supporters for “helping shape me into the man I am today” and promising he would “always have a special place in my heart for this club and city.”

Now, Slot has shared his perspective on the decision, telling reporters: “Maybe a goalkeeper is an exception, but in general I don’t think it’s a healthy situation for a player to be on the bench longer than a year or miss out on many games in a year and then go into a next season.

“It’s so hard for them to keep giving everything on a daily basis.

“For Caoimh, like I said, goalkeepers are a bit of an exception, but he did this for so many years that he felt it was time for him to start playing – and he has shown that he is right because he is doing really well.”

It’s a fair assessment from our boss, who has already overseen several squad players leaving – such as Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott – in search of regular football elsewhere.

Kelleher, meanwhile, has immediately impressed at Brentford, bringing calmness and control to their side.

Injury updates as Liverpool prepare for Brentford

Slot also confirmed several fitness concerns ahead of the trip, revealing that Jeremie Frimpong is “not in a good place” with a hamstring issue that will keep him out for “a while.”

There are also doubts over Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch, while Alisson remains sidelined.

“Alex, not too bad. [A] question mark for the weekend, so let’s see where he is then. And that’s the same to be said about Ryan,” said the Liverpool boss.

“Alisson is not in the squad tomorrow. That’s also going to take a little bit longer.”

The weekend fixture will be an emotional one for Kelleher, who left Anfield after making 67 appearances, keeping eight clean sheets and winning both the League Cup and FA Cup during his time with us.

Slot’s comments underline the mutual respect that remains between the club and one of its most popular academy graduates – even as they now find themselves on opposite sides.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Brentford press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

