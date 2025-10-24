‘Not in a good place’ – Slot delivers grim injury update ahead of Brentford trip

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong will miss at least the next two weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury, describing the situation as “not in a good place”.

Speaking to the press, the Dutchman provided updates on several key players ahead of our Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday night.

“Jeremie is not in a good place,” said Slot. “What I mean with that is that he’s definitely not going to play today, tomorrow, or next week. Hamstring injury, so that’s going to take a while.”

It’s a blow for us, with the 24-year-old having already made a strong impression since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £30 million this summer.

Isak and Gravenberch doubts as Alisson recovery continues

Slot also confirmed that Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch remain doubts for the weekend’s trip to the south coast.

“Alex, not too bad. Question mark for the weekend, so let’s see where he is then,” Slot said, before adding that the same applies to Gravenberch, who didn’t travel with the team to Germany earlier in the week.

Before the Frankfurt game, Slot had admitted about the Dutch midfielder: “I had to take him off during the weekend because he limped a little bit, as we could all see. Unfortunately, he’s not ready to play tomorrow.”

Alisson Becker, meanwhile, remains sidelined. “Alisson is not in the squad tomorrow,” the 47-year-old confirmed. “That’s also going to take a little bit longer.”

The Brazilian’s absence means Giorgi Mamardashvili is again expected to start between the posts, with Freddie Woodman likely to take a place on the bench.

Jeremie Frimpong’s injury frustration

Frimpong’s absence is particularly frustrating given his impressive start to life at Anfield, though it comes after warning signs in Germany when the Dutch full-back limped off injured.

That same night, pundit Ally McCoist noted live on TNT Sports that it looked like a hamstring issue, saying: “I was never quick enough to completely tear mine. So I was always about three or four weeks, but the quick guys can be six.”

We all hope our No.30 won’t be out for that long and that we can nurse our injured players back to full health soon.

You can view Slot’s injury update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

