Slot finally explains why he keeps picking Milos Kerkez over Andy Robertson

Pictures via Empire of the Kop on YouTube

Arne Slot has lifted the lid on his reasoning for sticking with Milos Kerkez ahead of Andy Robertson, despite growing calls for the Scot’s return to the starting XI.

Speaking to the press, Arne Slot refused to compare the two directly but hinted that the Hungarian’s energy and one-v-one defending are what’s currently keeping him in the side.

Slot praises Kerkez’s energy but refuses to compare to Robertson

“I don’t think that’s a place for me to say this here, because then I have to say something about Robbo as well,” said the Dutchman.

“The reason why we brought him in, that I can tell you, is that he is bringing a lot of energy to the game, keeps going up and down.

“And he’s very well in defending the one-v-one situations against his wingers as well. So, defensively solid and a lot of energy making the overlaps.”

It’s a diplomatic answer from the 47-year-old, but one that still raises eyebrows.

Kerkez, who joined from Bournemouth in the summer, has started every league match so far – yet his performances, particularly in the 2–1 defeat to Manchester United, haven’t always convinced.

Paul Scholes even claimed on Stick to Football that the left-back “looks like a kid playing against men at times”.

Robertson proving his value again in Europe

By contrast, Robertson’s display against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League underlined why many believe he deserves to start.

The Scotland international played a key role in three of our goals, with his clever blocking runs from corners creating space for both Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate to score.

That unseen work showed once again how integral his leadership and experience remain.

When you compare the two, it’s hard to argue that the 31-year-old hasn’t earned another Premier League start and it seems the left-hand side remains a key battleground in Slot’s evolving system.

With Robertson’s impact on Liverpool’s set-pieces clear for all to see, continuing to leave him out could prove a risky long-term call.

Slot’s desire to back his own signings is understandable, but there’s a fine line between squad rotation and imbalance.

We know Robertson’s consistency and influence in the dressing room are vital and now it falls on our head coach to ensure that trust in his own signings doesn’t come at the expense of proven quality.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Brentford press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile