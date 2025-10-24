What Arne Slot has just said about Mo Salah – Liverpool fans will love

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot insists there’s no reason to panic about Mo Salah’s form, telling the press that the Egyptian’s goals will return soon enough.

The Dutchman addressed the media before Saturday’s trip to Brentford, covering a range of topics including injuries, new signings and adapting to opposition tactics.

Arne Slot defends Salah after rare barren spell

Asked about Salah’s recent missed chances, the 47-year-old explained: “It’s so difficult for me to say why this is, I could come up with a few reasons, but in general and in football, players miss chances and Mo is a human being as well.”

He added: “We are not used to him missing chances, let alone a few games in a row, but these things can happen.

“The most important thing is that Mo has always scored goals for our club, and the last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again because that’s what he has done his whole life, and that’s what I expect him to do.”

That calm assurance will be reassuring for supporters after a tough few weeks in front of goal for Liverpool’s No.11.

It’s obvious that the 33-year-old is taking his current form to heart, with his social media antics making for sad viewing.

Liverpool boss addresses long-ball tactics and team growth

Beyond individual form, Slot admitted that teams have adjusted to Liverpool’s style.

“We have to adjust, and we have tried to do so,” he said.

The former Feyenoord coach noted that opponents like Manchester United and Crystal Palace have used deep 5-4-1 setups, forcing his side to find new solutions in attack.

He also discussed integrating new signings and rotating the squad, pointing out that “all the big clubs in the world have more than 11 players that can play.”

That comment will resonate after the club’s biggest-ever summer rebuild, which saw the arrivals of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong.

Two of these were mentioned as part of a damning injury update from our boss.

Meanwhile, he also revealed he’s been encouraging Cody Gakpo to make better use of the full back’s overlaps.

Liverpool fans will be encouraged by the manager’s composed tone – this is a man who sees the bigger picture.

You can view Slot’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile