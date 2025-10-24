Dalglish sends warning to Liverpool supporters despite Frankfurt thrashing

(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has reminded supporters that the Premier League season is far from over – and backed record signing Alexander Isak to find his form in time.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the former manager discussed the club’s recent 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, a performance that reignited belief around Anfield following a tricky few weeks.

Dalglish urges patience after strong Champions League display

Despite the convincing win in Germany, Dalglish was keen to stress perspective, saying: “It’s a long way to go yet.

“We never claimed the title last year and I don’t think anybody’s going to win the trophy this month, so we’ll wait and see how the season goes.”

The Scot praised the side’s attacking intent but acknowledged there’s still work to be done as Arne Slot’s team adapts to several summer arrivals.

“There’s a lot of players being signed,” he added. “There are one or two promising signs coming up now, just a wee bit of concern about one or two injuries.”

The win over Frankfurt was a timely reminder of the progress under our new boss, who continues to integrate key additions like Florian Wirtz and Isak.

Liverpool have already shown glimpses of how dangerous the German playmaker can be in our evolving front line, particularly in that Champions League triumph in Germany.

Isak backed to find form at Anfield

When asked about the Swedish striker’s groin issue and slow start to life in red, Dalglish was quick to show faith in the £125 million forward.

“He’ll take his time,” the King said. “Everybody takes their time. It’s better to be there and try than not have been there at all, so I’m sure he’ll come good in the end.”

The 26-year-old has featured sporadically since joining from Newcastle, but his record and quality suggest patience will be rewarded.

As former England striker Andy Cole said recently, “I can see them [Isak and Ekitike] playing as a two… they’re gonna cause chaos.”

Dalglish’s reminder comes at the perfect time – we’ve been here before under his leadership, and perspective is key.

Liverpool have made a strong start, and with new signings settling, the signs remain positive for another title charge.

You can view Dalglish’s comments via @SkySportsNews on X:

🗣️ "It's a long way to go" Kenny Dalglish says the season is far from over for Liverpool and that Alexander Isak will 'come good in the end'. pic.twitter.com/2NbMkHdVKo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 23, 2025

