Journalist hails Liverpool’s Frankfurt win as ‘one of the best games I’ve ever seen’

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s young Reds produced an all-time classic in Germany as Lewis Steele of Mail Sport described the 5–4 win over Eintracht Frankfurt as “one of the best games I’ve ever been to”.

The Youth League encounter was as wild as it sounds, with both sides trading goals throughout a contest that Steele joked “could have been 10–10”.

It was a day when Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and Josh Sonni-Lambie all shone brightly for the Reds’ next generation, with Steele calling Morrison “simply sensational – the best I’ve seen him play”.

The journalist has found himself in some hot water since this match with his comments on Mo Salah but before all that, it’s safe to say the youth game was entertaining.

Kieran Morrison shines as Liverpool edge classic European tie

From an early deficit to a stoppage-time scare, the young Reds never let up.

Frankfurt led after just nine minutes through Keziah Oteng-Mensah, but captain Trey Nyoni’s slick move set up Morrison, whose creative brilliance fuelled a quickfire comeback.

Kone-Doherty equalised before a driven Morrison cross forced an own goal from Derek Boakye Osei to make it 2–1.

The hosts hit back with two rapid strikes before Sonni-Lambie levelled again on the stroke of half-time.

Liverpool dominated after the break, with Kone-Doherty restoring the lead and substitute Oliver O’Connor netting a fifth.

Despite a late goal from Leonidas Tsikos, Rob Page’s side held firm to claim a priceless European win.

A game to remember in Germany

It continues an exciting trend for the club’s academy sides, who have already impressed this season.

Every key moment of the 5–4 thriller has been shared on the club’s official X account.

This latest performance came earlier in the day that Jamie Carragher hailed Florian Wirtz’s display for the senior team in Frankfurt – a reminder that the future and present both look bright for Liverpool’s attacking blueprint.

With seven points from three Youth League matches, Liverpool now sit top of their group ahead of their next test – a home clash with Real Madrid on 4 November.

You can view the report on Liverpool via @LewisSteele_ on X:

🇩🇪 FT Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Liverpool 5 in the UEFA Youth League. One of the best games I’ve ever been to, genuinely. Could have been 10-10. 🔴 Kieran Morrison simply sensational, best I’ve seen him play. Trent Kone-Doherty with two top finishes and Josh Sonni-Lambie good too. pic.twitter.com/bFuWWxAdSx — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) October 22, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile