Merson predicts Liverpool to do something v Brentford that’s only happened twice since February

Paul Merson has given his prediction for Liverpool’s Premier League fixture away to Brentford on Saturday night.

The Reds have lost their last three top-flight games by a 2-1 scoreline, but they bounced back emphatically in midweek by thumping Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League.

Before the first of those defeats (at Crystal Palace in late September), the Sky Sports pundit warned that the title race ‘could be over‘ had Arne Slot’s side won and temporarily gone eight points clear of Arsenal, who now have a four-point advantage on the reigning champions.

Merson has since claimed that the Gunners could now ‘run away’ with the trophy, and he’s made his predictions for the weekend’s Permier League fixtures for Sportskeeda.

What has Merson predicted for Brentford v Liverpool?

On Liverpool’s vist to the Gtech Community Stadium, he wrote: ‘This is a must-win game. If Liverpool lose, they could be seven points behind Arsenal. Brentford play well at home and I have a feeling they will do Arsenal and Manchester City a huge favour by taking points off Liverpool here.’

The pundit duly forecast a 1-1 draw in west London on Saturday night.

Draws have been very rare for Liverpool in recent months

Incredibly, when excluding the Community Shield (2-2 before Palace won on penalties), Liverpool have only drawn two of their last 27 matches dating back to 19 February, and that couple of draws came in May after the Premier League title had already been secured.

The Reds have won on their last two visits to the Gtech Community Stadium, and nothing less than an extension of that record will be deemed acceptable, particularly with the chance to temporarily close the gap on Arsenal to one point as they don’t play until Sunday.

Brentford have already bloodied the noses of some high-profile clubs on their own patch this season, drawing against Chelsea, beating Man United and (including the Carabao Cup) defeating Aston Villa twice, and an in-form Man City side came away with a narrow 1-0 win three weeks ago.

Liverpool will need to be wary of the Bees’ set-piece threat, particularly from throw-ins, of which they’ve delivered more into the opposition penalty area than any other top-flight club this term (BBC Sport) and from which they’ve scored by far the most goals of any Premier League side since the start of 2024/25 (Sky Sports).

That’s not to say that Keith Andrews’ side are a one-trick pony, though – including penalties, only two of their 11 league goals this term have come from dead-ball situations (WhoScored), so the Reds must also beware their hosts tomorrow night from open play.

It has the makings of one of those undesirable away fixtures at a compact venue against a strong side with a habit for taking big-name scalps where you’d shake right now on a win by any means. Slot’s men will need to be as ruthless on Saturday as they were in Frankfurt a couple of night ago.

