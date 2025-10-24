Ex-Liverpool boss takes charge of surprise European club

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

A familiar face from Liverpool’s modern history is back in management and this time, it’s in Greece.

Our former manager Rafa Benitez has officially been appointed as the new head coach of Panathinaikos, as confirmed by The Athletic.

The Spaniard, who guided us to Champions League glory in Istanbul back in 2005, returns to the dugout just seven months after his last role ended in disappointment.

Rafa Benitez appointed Panathinaikos head coach

Benitez replaces Rui Vitoria after the Portuguese coach’s dismissal in September, with the Athens-based club sitting seventh in Super League Greece and struggling for consistency in Europe.

Panathinaikos have picked up nine points from their opening six league matches and just three points from three Europa League games so far.

It’s a new chapter for a man who’s seen it all across a remarkable career – from winning the Champions League and FA Cup with us, to managing Real Madrid, Napoli and Inter Milan.

His last job ended in a difficult spell with Celta Vigo, where he was dismissed after a 4–0 defeat to Real Madrid left the club hovering just above the relegation zone.

Benitez’s Liverpool legacy remains complicated

Despite the success he brought to Anfield, Benitez’s time with us is remembered with mixed emotions by those who played under him.

As discussed on The Football Historian Podcast, both Lee Peltier and David Raven have given insight into what it was like working under the Spaniard – describing him as “standoffish” and “cold”, though both acknowledged the language barrier played a part.

Peltier reflected that Benitez “was very quiet in terms of standoffish, sort of not really engaging with anyone,” while Raven recalled how his manager once told him to “just sign it and shut up” when discussing a contract offer.

Those comments paint a fascinating picture of a coach revered for his tactical acumen but not always known for his warmth, a theme that’s followed him across Europe.

Still, for all the criticism, there’s no denying his record.

Benitez has managed some of Europe’s elite clubs and now takes on a new challenge to restore Panathinaikos to their former glory.

Liverpool supporters will always associate him with Istanbul, but his journey since leaving Anfield has been anything but predictable – especially at Goodison Park.

If he can bring the same success he once brought to us, Athens could yet see another revival under one of the game’s most experienced managers.

