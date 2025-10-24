Ex-Red recalls how Rafa Benitez stunned him before facing Juventus

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Scott Carson has announced his retirement from football – but not before sharing an unforgettable story about his surprise Champions League debut under Rafa Benitez.

The ex-Red spoke on the Fozcast with Ben Foster, reflecting on his early Anfield days and how little communication he received from the Spanish manager before being thrown into one of Europe’s biggest fixtures.

Benitez’s surprise decision left Carson stunned

Carson recalled: “I remember there was a little bit of a doubt before the Juventus game, but to be honest, Benitez never told you anything.

“We got to the ground, and then he just reads the team out and says ‘Carson’, and I’m like what?”

The former England international was only 19 at the time and admitted he had “no time to think” before facing a Juventus side that featured Alessandro Del Piero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“It was literally just before the game, so you don’t have the full afternoon in the hotel worrying,” he said.

“But he didn’t really tell you much anyway – I just always liked to be told something.”

That sudden team announcement perfectly encapsulates what many ex-Liverpool players have said about Benitez’s distant management style – a recurring theme from that era.

Lee Peltier and Adam Hammill have also both spoken about how hard it was to build a relationship with the Spaniard during their early careers.

From Anfield to retirement: Carson’s long football journey

The 39-year-old confirmed his retirement with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: “After an incredible journey between the posts, it’s time to hang up the gloves.

“Football has given me everything — memories, friendships, and moments I’ll never forget.”

Carson’s Liverpool story may have been short, but his Champions League experience at just 19 remains one of the most memorable examples of Benitez’s unpredictable approach.

For all that the Spaniard achieved with us, stories like this underline why so many players have since described him as brilliant but brutally distant.

As he hangs up his gloves, Carson’s tale serves as another fascinating insight into what life under Rafa was really like at Melwood.

You can watch Scott Carson’s comments via the Fozcast on YouTube:

