Antoine Semenyo transfer now more likely for Liverpool after Michael Olise news

Bayern Munich are increasingly confident Liverpool won’t be able to sign Michael Olise in the summer.

The Merseysiders are joined by Premier League rivals Manchester City in expressing an interest in the Bundesliga winger.

This follows a remarkable opening campaign in Germany with 35 goal contributions in 50 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool dealt blow over Michael Olise transfer

Christian Falk now reports that FC Bayern want to hand Olise a new and improved contract.

“It is TRUE: Liverpool and Manchester City have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Michael Olise,” the BILD reporter exclusively informed CF Bayern Insider.

“We already heard that the French international doesn’t have a release clause in his contract (as was the case at Crystal Palace before). But, of course, no one could be 100% sure on the matter. Now, head of sport, Max Eberl, has officially confirmed that there is no release clause, and this was a clear sign to the Premier League to say, ‘You’ve got no chance of getting this player.’

“They now want to give him a new contract, and I can tell you that Olise is really, really into the team.

“Michael Olise isn’t a man who’s talking a lot, but what I can say is that he’s always talking to his teammates on WhatsApp when he’s at home on the couch. Players have told us he’s constantly dropping WhatsApp bombs and saying, ‘Hey, how are you? Are you feeling well? You trained great today!’ So, he’s quiet when it comes to the media, but he’s a big WhatsApp leader in the group.”

The former Crystal Palace star’s current terms at the Allianz Arena aren’t due to expire until 2029.

Bayern Munich players Wages (base pay) per annum Harry Kane £21.5m Manuel Neuer £18.1m Joshua Kimmich £17.2m Serge Gnabry £16.2m Jamal Musiala £16.2m Alphonso Davies £12.9m Luis Diaz £12m Michael Olise £11.6m

However, it won’t have escaped the notice of decision-makers at Säbener Straße that the 23-year-old isn’t one of the club’s top earners. This is undoubtedly a significant factor behind Bayern’s push to put Olise on a new contract.

Of course, this then begs the question as to the potential impact on Liverpool’s transfer business.

Are Liverpool prioritising Antoine Semenyo over Olise?

It remains to be seen who the Reds consider their ideal, long-term Mo Salah successor.

According to a strain of recent reports, the answer to that question may very well lie more locally in Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo is, allegedly, of great interest to Liverpool.

It shouldn’t be forgotten either that we do hold a rather significant advantage in the form of former Cherries sporting director Richard Hughes.

That relationship has already been utilised to great effect as Liverpool beat out competition for summer signing Milos Kerkez.

Perhaps Semenyo simply feels more attainable, and perhaps greater value for money, compared to his Bayern counterpart. Particularly if the Bundesliga champions are successful in agreeing fresh terms for Olise ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who could replace Mo Salah?

The danger for us, of course, is that we’d be looking to further our interest in a player who, at the present time, is running quite hot.

Nine goal contributions in as many games (across all competitions) make for a remarkable start to the Ghana international’s 2025/26 campaign. However, that runs in sharp contrast to a tally of 19 goals and assists in 42 games last term.

Michael Olise, by contrast, has already racked up 50 goal contributions in 67 games for Bayern – albeit whilst playing for an elite European outfit.

Ultimately, if we’re thinking about a bona fide Mo Salah successor – they arguably don’t come more tailor-made than the Frenchman.

Mo Salah stats Michael Olise stats Antoine Semenyo stats Non-penalty expected goals (xG) 0.45 0.39 0.28 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.35 0.41 0.12 Shot-creating actions 3.87 6.53 3.85 Progressive passes 3.83 7.33 3.40 Progressive carries 4.09 5.12 3.91 Touches in attacking penalty box 8.67 6.46 5.13

* Michael Olise, Antoine Semenyo and Mo Salah’s stats per 90 in the last 365 days (Fbref)

To be clear, we really like Antoine Semenyo as a player; he’s exciting on the ball, he’s a threat inside the 18-yard box, and he’s got Premier League experience.

But if you’re looking to sign the most elite Mo Salah successor on the market – it’s probably Michael Olise.

However, given the scale of the work we’ll likely need to engage in with the backline over the coming windows, we could understand Liverpool pursuing a more affordable option in Semenyo.

