(Video) Slot will have loved Hugo Ekitike’s involvement in Milos Kerkez’s first Liverpool goal

(Photos by Ryan Pierse and Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

A touch of subtlety from Hugo Ekitike contributed to Milos Kerkez giving Liverpool a lifeline at the end of a dreadful first half against Brentford.

The Reds conceded in the first 15 minutes of a Premier League game yet again as Dango Ouattara struck early on, and the home side doubled their lead just before first-half stoppage time as Kevin Schade capitalised on having an ocean of space to run into.

Just as Arne Slot was preparing for his harshest team talk of the season, though, the Hungarian left-back halved the deficit five minutes into added time, with the Bees furious as only three had been initially indicated.

Ekitike contribues subtly to Kerkez’s first Liverpool goal

Conor Bradley sent in a low cross from the right flank and, although the ball rolled through to Kerkez to finish from close range, Ekitike’s involvement is also worth noting.

As the cross was delivered, the Frenchman ran towards the ball and attempted a backflick; and although he didn’t actually make contact, he did manage to drag Sepp van den Berg with him and create space behind for Liverpool’s number 6 to apply the finish.

A goal which’ll do Kerkez the world of good

Brentford’s fans and coaching staff were fuming with the officials over the length of stoppage time which was played, a situation in which the Reds found themselves against Crystal Palace a month ago.

On that occasion, a late lapse in concentration beyond the 96-minute mark was punished to the full by Eddie Nketiah, and the harsh truth is that in both cases, the team who conceded were caught out by not playing to the whistle.

For Kerkez, that goal will hopefully do him the world of good after a tough first half for the 21-year-old, whose defensive positioning earned him a few rebukes from Virgil van Dijk and whose attacking threat was minimal until he pounced on the stroke of half-time, while he was also booked for a foul on Ouattara.

Ekitike won’t be credited with an assist for the Hungarian’s strike, but his clever play in dragging Van den Berg out of position will have been noted and appreciated by Slot.

Hopefully Liverpool can now capitalise on that lifeline and salvage a positive result, something which looked highly unlikely when Schade had doubled Brentford’s lead.

You can view Kerkez’s first goal for LFC below, via @footballontnt on X: