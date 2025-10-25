Why Bayern believe they’re ahead of Liverpool in Marc Guehi pursuit

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have a ‘good chance’ of beating Liverpool to the signing of Marc Guehi.

The reigning Premier League champions narrowly missed out on signing the Crystal Palace centre-back in the summer transfer window.

However, an exit in one of the upcoming windows is likely with the England international’s contract set to expire in 2026.

Bayern could beat Liverpool to Marc Guehi transfer

Reports coming out of England have corroborated the idea that Premier League clubs should be taking Bayern’s interest in Guehi seriously.

Now, one of the more reliable journalists in Germany has confirmed that the Bavarian giants are increasingly confident about their odds.

“It is TRUE: Bayern Munich hold the advantage over Premier League clubs for the signing of Marc Guehi,” Christian Falk told CF Bayern Insider.

“There are two reasons for this. There are reports in Germany that one of Guehi’s agents, Gordon Stipic, was already in Munich for talks, as claimed on Sky Sports. So this could be the case.

“One thing for certain: sporting director Christoph Freund, the right hand man of Max Eberl, is from Austria and he has a strong connection to Oliver Glasner. We know that that there are talks between these two friends, both of whom previously worked for Red Bull. Freund is putting pressure for Guehi to come to Bayern Munich. The England international would be a perfect solution. He’s the captain of Crystal Palace, a potential free agent, and his salary isn’t looking as high as the other superstars in the Premier League.

“So there’s a good chance for Bayern, and they have a good role lying in wait for him. With that in mind, FC Bayern are working hard on this deal. That’s why they’re ahead – they have a clear plan.”

Marc Guehi could still stay in the Premier League

It’s worth emphasising that the Englishman has yet to dismiss the Reds as an option.

Don’t get us wrong, things have certainly become significantly more complicated than the set of circumstances that were presented to Liverpool last summer.

Marc Guehi stats 169 games 9 goals 6 assists

* Marc Guehi’s stats for Crystal Palace (Transfermarkt)

Marc Guehi has all but confirmed he’ll be leaving Crystal Palace next year, but his looming free agency will only serve to attract other big sharks to the pool.

Real Madrid, in clear need of two new centre-backs next summer, with both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger expected to depart, have their eye on the Premier League star.

However, as far as Bayern interest is concerned, Liverpool do have a couple of advantages.

Bayern’s contract talks with Dayot Upamecano complicates matters

First and foremost, Richard Hughes and the recruitment team have already put in significant groundwork to try and get a deal for Guehi over the line.

As we’ve seen with the Martin Zubimendi ordeal (not to mention Moises Caicedo), with the Spain international eventually ending up at Arsenal, that does count for something.

Beyond that, Bayern Munich are reportedly still in the throes of contract negotiations with Dayot Upamecano, and the Frenchman’s desire for a hefty signing fee means a conclusion remains out of reach.

Given the fact that Marc Guehi will also require a similar payment – and with Bayern tightening their belt on wage commitments – this could cause catastrophic delays in finalising talks.

It’s exactly the kind of advantage Liverpool should be looking to exploit.

