‘It is ridiculous’ – Ally McCoist couldn’t believe what he saw from Mo Salah in Liverpool defeat

Mo Salah ended his six-game scoring drought on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to spare Liverpool from a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

The Egyptian had been shipping some strong criticism in recent weeks amid a rare fallow spell for the Reds, although Arne Slot came out strongly in defence of our number 11 prior to tonight’s match against Brentford.

A horrendous night for the champions appeared to be petering out to a miserable finish, but a moment of brilliance from the 33-year-old in the final minute of normal time set up a frenzied period of stoppage time at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Salah ends scoreless streak in ‘ridiculous’ fashion

Salah did brilliantly to control a cross from Dominik Szoboszlai with his left foot before then shifting the ball onto his right and lashing it ferociously past ex-Liverpool teammate Caoimhin Kelleher.

Speaking on co-commentary for TNT Sports, Ally McCoist gushed: “That’s absolutely brilliant from Mohamed Salah. It is ridiculous, absolutely tremendous. I don’t know what Kristoffer Ajer is thinking about, he’s had a great evening but he’s got to come and meet that ball.

“The touch to pluck it out of the sky with one touch, and hit it with the same movement into the top corner, is absolutely magic. What a goal!”

A world-class finish on a frustrating night for Salah

If anyone thought that Salah was low on confidence during his scoreless streak, he put such notions to bed with a simply world-class finish befitting of his phenomenal abilities.

Sadly, his first Premier League goal since his stoppage-time penalty at Burnley six weeks ago counted for little in a wider context, as a wretched Liverpool performance meant they shipped a deserved defeat, despite the final scoreline suggesting that it was a close contest overall.

It still wasn’t enough to prevent him from earning any higher than 5/10 in the Liverpool Echo‘s post-match player ratings, with the Egyptian having lost nine of his 11 duels, missed two ‘big chances’ before his late strike and failed to deliver an accurate cross all night (Sofascore).

Overall it was a frustrating display for Salah, who looks nowhere near the levels that he’s shown so consistently throughout his eight years at Anfield.

Having shed the monkey of the barren goalless spell from his back, though, hopefully he can now follow it up with a steady supply of goalscoring contributions in forthcoming fixtures. What isn’t in doubt is that Liverpool need him at his best amid this sorry autumn slump.

