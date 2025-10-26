Robertson sends warning to Liverpool teammates after Brentford defeat

Pictures via ALL RED Video

Liverpool’s vice-captain has delivered a brutally honest assessment after our fourth straight Premier League defeat, admitting we were “a yard off it” in every department during the 3-2 loss to Brentford.

Speaking on ALL RED Video after the game, Andy Robertson said that we “didn’t do enough” on or off the ball and that the team “never got a grip on the game at all.”

Robertson: Liverpool didn’t fight hard enough in Brentford defeat

The Scot, now in his ninth season at Anfield, said: “You can’t come to Brentford away and just expect to play them off the park.

“They’re always ready to fight, to put bodies in the box at set pieces and pick up second balls. It felt like we were just a yard off it.”

He added that conceding from yet another long throw “played straight into their hands” and left us chasing the game far too early.

Arne Slot himself admitted that teams know how to hurt us and our frailties for set pieces are clear for all to see at present.

Brentford’s opener came from a flick-on that found Dango Ouattara at the back post, continuing a worrying trend.

As reported by Opta Analyst, Liverpool have now conceded first in six consecutive matches, the worst such run since 2021.

Robertson continued: “We didn’t play our game at all… if we just think we’re going to show up and have control, we’re in big bother.”

He finished with a call to arms: “It’s hard work for better days. The fans travel everywhere for us and the only way to fix it is to work even harder.”

Why Robertson must start ahead of Kerkez

While Milos Kerkez did score his first goal for the club, Robertson’s defensive awareness and leadership remain on another level. In matches like this, the 31-year-old’s experience is essential.

Liverpool have signed a host of new players, but Robertson’s energy and mentality could be just as vital in helping us rediscover control.

We saw his impact on set pieces against Eintracht Frankfurt and with that being such a negative for us at present, he deserves more minutes in the Premier League.

For now, though, his message couldn’t be clearer — we can’t just play, we’ve got to fight.

