Slot admits teams have ‘found a strategy’ to expose his side

Arne Slot says opponents have “found a strategy” to exploit weaknesses in his team and admitted we’re “not competing up there” while conceding so many goals.

The Dutchman was speaking after our 3-2 defeat away to Brentford, which marked a fourth successive Premier League loss for the reigning champions.

Slot gives honest verdict on Liverpool’s defensive issues

For all the attacking threat on show, with Mo Salah and Milos Kerkez both on the scoresheet, the Reds’ defending once again proved costly.

Brentford struck early from a long throw-in, capitalising on one of the same weaknesses Slot had discussed after previous matches.

The 47-year-old didn’t shy away from the problem, admitting post-match that rivals have figured out how to hurt us.

“Teams have a certain playing style against us, which is a very good strategy to play and we haven’t found an answer yet,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Every time going 1-0 down doesn’t really help as well after five minutes.

“Even today, when we don’t play well, we are still able to score two goals and create more chances, but you cannot compete if you concede too many goals — and that’s not just on the defence, it’s with 11 players together.”

It’s a concerning admission, not least because these frailties have now persisted over several games.

While the boss’s honesty will be appreciated by supporters, many will hope that openness is soon matched by a defensive fix on the pitch.

Injuries, changes and a reminder of perspective

To be fair, we’ve endured significant disruption since the summer.

The loss of Diogo Jota in July left a hole not only in terms of goals, but also a huge emotional weight on the squad.

The absence of Alisson and Ryan Gravenberch has further complicated matters, while bedding in new faces like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike was always going to take time.

“If you change quite a lot in the summer then it’s not a surprise that it can go a bit like this,” Slot added. “But I didn’t expect four losses in a row. That’s clear.”

The Reds’ form may look troubling, but the bigger picture still shows a team in transition rather than decline.

For all the criticism, there are bright signs – not least the end of a goal drought for Mo Salah and the continued impressive performances from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite the poor run, Liverpool fans know how quickly things can turn once this new-look side gels.

With Alisson, Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong all nearing a return, there’s still every reason to believe this team can put things right.

