BBC pundit slams Liverpool’s “unacceptable” goal conceded in Brentford defeat

Pictures via Match of the Day

Liverpool’s defending came under fierce scrutiny on Match of the Day after our 3-2 defeat to Brentford, with former Premier League captain Ashley Williams branding one of the goals “unacceptable” from our perspective.

The loss marked our fourth straight league defeat, our worst run since February 2021, and raised serious questions about how we’ve gone from champions to conceding soft goals so regularly.

Williams slams Liverpool’s defensive lapses

Discussing Brentford’s second goal, scored by Kevin Schade, Williams pointed to the lack of reaction from our back line.

“It was a frantic end to the first half,” the BBC pundit said. “Brentford show a bit of class actually and it’s a really good goal from their point of view.

“But if you look at the defending from Liverpool’s point of view, we highlighted the two centre-backs.

“Konate can see him, he’s got about 15 yards head start and he just doesn’t realise the danger at all until it’s too late.”

“Van Dijk doesn’t really sprint back. Konate can’t get back, and he puts it down the middle of the goal. I think the goalkeeper would be disappointed. From Liverpool’s point of view, that’s an unacceptable goal.”

Our boss Arne Slot made just one change from the midweek Champions League trip to Frankfurt, but fatigue appeared to set in, with both Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk looking uncharacteristically sluggish in recovery.

Defensive issues growing concern for champions

As reported by Opta Analyst, we’ve now conceded two or more goals in nine of our last 14 league matches – more than any other side since May.

That stat alone tells its own story about our current defensive vulnerability.

It’s clear that scoring isn’t our issue. We’ve now netted in 43 consecutive Premier League games, the third-longest streak in English top-flight history.

But the lack of defensive structure is threatening to undo the attacking work.

Williams’ criticism follows recent comments from Joe Cole, who warned that Liverpool’s transfer overhaul has upset the balance in midfield.

Brentford’s second came less than a minute after we were denied a penalty on Cody Gakpo, but as Williams noted, losing focus at this level “just isn’t good enough”.

Liverpool remain sixth in the Premier League, but as Arsenal threaten to move seven points clear, we’ll need a rapid defensive response when we return to Anfield next weekend.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile