John Aldridge says what we’re all thinking after Liverpool’s fourth straight defeat

Liverpool’s defensive problems hit a new low in the 3-2 defeat to Brentford and one of our own has had enough.

Ex-Red John Aldridge didn’t hold back on X as we fell to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, calling the team’s defending “naive”, “shocking”, and “unbelievable”.

Aldridge: “Arne has to step up big time” after Brentford defeat

The former striker’s frustration began early.

“When you know a team’s a big danger off long throws!! You gift them two in the first six minutes. Unbelievable folks!!!”

It didn’t improve as the match went on. Brentford once again scored from a long throw, the eighth time they’ve done so this season, while Liverpool conceded first for the sixth match in a row.

Aldridge’s second post at half-time pulled no punches.

“Defensively we’re so naive, so bad it’s unbelievable!

“Decision making and basic defending is what we can’t do! I’m not blaming the defence alone but the team’s strategy when we lose the ball. I’m numb from what I’ve seen there.”

That word, numb, sums up the mood among many supporters as we slipped to our worst league run since February 2021.

The 65-year-old’s final message after full-time was even more direct.

“That’s so disappointing and concerning in many, many ways — not just tonight but this season defensively. Shocking. No cohesion, desire, taking responsibilities etc! Arne has to step up big time.”

Liverpool’s defensive frailties must be addressed quickly

As reported by Opta Analyst, we’ve now conceded two or more goals in nine Premier League games since May – more than any other side.

While we continue to score freely, it’s the organisation at the back that’s holding us back.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s performance and the end of Mo Salah’s goal drought felt like positives, but as Aldridge hinted, without defensive discipline, our title defence could fade fast.

The need for leadership has rarely been clearer. As Aldridge put it, the solution isn’t individual brilliance – it’s about cohesion, responsibility, and working hard together.

