‘Smothered them’ – Brentford manager explains why Liverpool couldn’t cope in West London

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered another major setback after Brentford claimed a 3–2 victory, leaving the champions reeling from a fourth consecutive league defeat.

The west London side earned their win over us, with their manager Keith Andrews saying his players “smothered [Liverpool] and didn’t allow them to get out” in an interview with TNT Sports after the match.

Andrews hails Brentford’s resilience against Liverpool

Andrews praised his side’s organisation, bravery and pressing intensity throughout the 101-minute contest.

“We knew it would be a very difficult game given the level of opposition,” the Brentford boss said.

“But I’m really pleased with how we showed personality, character and resilience. Once we got a grip of the game after 10 to 15 minutes, we were excellent throughout.”

The Bees punished us from yet another long throw, their eighth goal of that kind this season, before Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago added to the tally.

Goals from Milos Kerkez and Mo Salah weren’t enough to rescue a point for Arne Slot’s side, who again looked vulnerable defending transitions.

Joe Cole bemoaned our “lightweight” midfield and it feels that there are many issues that need solving, quickly.

Liverpool have now conceded first in six straight competitive matches, with defensive lapses and tired legs following a midweek trip to Frankfurt clearly taking their toll.

Liverpool’s worrying trend continues

Despite scoring in 43 consecutive Premier League games, the third-longest run in top-flight history, we’ve now matched last season’s total of four league defeats.

Since May, no Premier League side has conceded two or more goals as often as Liverpool (9).

Andrews’ tactical setup mirrored what many of us have feared this season: when teams press high and break quickly, our back line struggles to reset.

The 47-year-old Dutchman will demand a response when we return to Anfield, but as he said himself, every opponent knows how to cause us problems.

