Melissa Reddy hits back at “unwarranted disrespect” towards Salah and Slot after Brentford defeat

Liverpool’s latest Premier League defeat has prompted one of the country’s leading journalists to speak out against what she’s called an “unwarranted level of disrespect” towards both Mo Salah and Arne Slot.
The Reds’ 3–2 loss to Brentford marked a fourth straight league defeat for the reigning champions, our longest losing run since February 2021.
But for Melissa Reddy, the conversation around our current form has gone too far.
Melissa Reddy defends Salah and Arne Slot after Liverpool’s poor run
Taking to X after the final whistle, Reddy wrote that “Liverpool are stuck in horrid trends,” referencing issues out of possession, conceding early and struggling with set pieces.
Yet she insisted there’s “too much talent and mental fortitude” in this side for things not to improve.
The journalist added: “It’s beyond bad right now, but there is an unwarranted level of disrespect — aimed at Mo Salah and Arne Slot in particular — plus a rash writing off of signings already.”
Reddy urged for “patience, perspective and grace” as the club continues to navigate what she described as a “tricky transition,” referencing the emotional toll of the summer tragedy that saw Diogo Jota lose his life.
Joe Cole discussed his thought, that too much change had taken place too quickly, though the former Sky Sports employee is asking for time.
Liverpool’s problems and the lessons from Klopp’s era
Reddy compared the situation to when Jurgen Klopp once warned of a “self-fulfilling prophecy” – a period when players seemed to fear set pieces and second balls before they’d even been conceded.
Her words hit home for supporters who’ve seen similar frailties resurface this season.
Arne Slot himself has said that teams have found a way to punish his side, now he and the rest of his coaching staff need to find a way to stop conceding so many goals.
We’ve already conceded first in six straight games, despite continuing an impressive run of scoring in 43 consecutive Premier League matches.
But as Reddy put it, honesty about flaws is one thing – writing off a group that won the league just months ago is another.
You can view Reddy’s comments on Liverpool via her X account:
Liverpool are stuck in horrid trends (defective out of possession, conceding early, struggling with setpieces, second-best in duels and just not at it physically in general, inability to effectively build up etc) and they don’t yet look like a collective, but there’s surely too…
— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) October 25, 2025
Reality is LFC is losing games they shouldn’t!! It points first and foremost to a coaching failure or misfiring, secondly, player under performance and or misfiring this season. Liverpol needs a bigger pool of players, or more quality players for rotational play. This is why I fully support the player acquisition drive that FSG has undertaken, right move!! They also need a coach who can quickly integrate the players he has into a cohesive winning unit…Slot has not done that this season, which he should have done by now following last season’s championship winning mentality, run and drive under his management!! He owes Liverpool the retention of the EPL title given the players the club has acquired.
I disagree Oubs, you’re sounding like the bullies Redmist21 and StewBrooken now, as well as contradicting yourself.
You were doing OK until “Liverpool needs “.
Arne has run a rotation. Injuries and fatigue have hampered it somewhat, but there won’t be any new signings until January at the earliest, and then more likely next summer.
Melissa is right, she is just putting it a little more diplomatically than I would in the hope that it’ll get through to a few more aren’t getting what’s going on) that will feel ashamed at a later date (unless they ain’t genuine Reds fans, of course).
Again, too much political play beyond LFC’s control is affecting our game.