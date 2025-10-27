Liverpool’s forgotten right-back could finally get chance to impress again

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be set to hand a long-awaited opportunity to Calvin Ramsay when we take on Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup this Wednesday, a return that has been more than 1,000 days in the making.

Ramsay’s road back to Liverpool first-team action

With Jeremie Frimpong sidelined through injury and Conor Bradley’s fitness needing to be managed, Arne Slot looks short of options at right-back for a game in the League Cup.

Joe Gomez is expected to feature centrally, especially given Giovanni Leoni’s absence, meaning our Scottish defender could finally step back into senior action for the first time since the 0–0 draw with Derby County in November 2022.

Ramsay, now wearing No.47 after his old No.22 was handed to Hugo Ekitike, has endured a brutal run of injuries and loan setbacks since joining us from Aberdeen in June 2022.

Loan spells with Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Kilmarnock brought limited minutes, but the 22-year-old has fought hard to rebuild his confidence.

His player profile on Liverpoolfc.com still describes him as an “attack-minded right-back”, and his most recent outing for the U21s suggests that sharpness is returning.

Momentum from impressive U21 Merseyside derby showing

In Sunday’s mini-Merseyside derby, Ramsay scored in a 4–1 win for Liverpool U21s against Everton, showing glimpses of the quality that once made him one of Scotland’s top prospects.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, “Ramsay restored their lead and further Figueroa efforts either side of the break gave them a cushion they more than deserved.”

That performance could not have come at a better time.

Given our current defensive frailties, we’ve now conceded two or more goals in nine of our last ten league games, Slot may be tempted to give the 22-year-old a chance to impress at senior level.

Ramsay’s early Liverpool career offered promise, including a confident full debut in the Carabao Cup against Derby and a Champions League cameo versus Napoli.

A return to that stage would mark a major milestone in his journey from injury setbacks to redemption.

If our head coach is looking for hunger and drive in this cup tie, few players in our squad have more to prove than the young Scot.

This fixture might not define our season, but for Ramsay, it could redefine his Liverpool career.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile