Neville insists Slot must act fast as “virus” spreads through Liverpool’s defence

Liverpool’s recent struggles have prompted Gary Neville to urge Arne Slot to rethink his defensive setup, warning that our back line has become “too open” and that the issue is “spreading” through the team.

Neville warns Liverpool are becoming too easy to play against

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports Premier League, the former Manchester United defender said that while our attacking options remain world-class, defensive weaknesses are threatening to derail our season.

“I actually think there were quite a few of those games they’ve lost that they could have won if they’d taken their chances,” Neville said.

“Early in the season, the full-backs weren’t right, maybe Konate at times wasn’t right, and Van Dijk was holding them together with Alisson in goal.”

The 50-year-old added that our defence has “caught a virus”, explaining: “It’s not just going into the left-back now.

“The left-back is becoming a worry. Kerkez scored last night but watching him, he has to be taken out I think.

“I’m worried about the right-back. Frimpong isn’t a right-back, and Bradley’s a talented lad but it’s tough when your team keeps conceding and the pressure is on.”

It’s not the first time that the former Manchester United defender has been critical of Milos Kerkez and it does feel like calls for Andy Robertson to be back in the team, will now only grow louder.

Neville believes if the same defensive line continues, “you’ll keep getting the same results,” saying Liverpool are effectively “flipping a coin” each week to see whether we win or lose.

Despite that criticism, he praised our head choach’s calm demeanour, adding: “I like the manager a lot. I like his way of working, I like his manner in press conferences.

“There’s no panic from him – but deep down, he’ll know he can’t allow the same things to happen every week.”

Liverpool’s attack can’t paper over defensive cracks

Neville even drew comparisons between us and his former United team, saying that like Alex Ferguson’s sides, were “chaotic and mad” at times but always look like scoring.

He suggested Slot could follow a similar path to Ferguson by tightening the shape and relying on the front line of Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo to deliver goals.

“One thing you can guarantee with that front line is that they’ll score goals,” Neville said.

“So the seven plus the goalkeeper are responsible for making sure they’re solid and not open all the time.

“Sometimes you just have to find a strong foundation and that means putting players in there that can keep a narrow back four, win duels, stop easy goals, and play forward quicker.”

Neville’s call comes after Liverpool’s fourth straight league defeat and we’ve now conceded two or more goals in nine of our last ten league games.

We’ve seen John Aldridge be similarly scathing with his take on our recent performances and it’s time now for changes, otherwise this rut will only continue.

Our 3–2 loss at Brentford leaves us seventh in the table and with tough fixtures to come, the boss may well need to “simplify and pull it back” as Neville suggested – starting with how we set up at the back.

