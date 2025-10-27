Carragher names “crisis” problem Liverpool must fix after fourth straight defeat

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Liverpool’s latest Premier League setback has prompted a fierce analysis from one of our own, as Jamie Carragher identified a glaring weakness that he believes is dragging us into “crisis territory”.

Liverpool’s lack of physicality exposed again

Speaking on Sky Sports Premier League, Carragher dissected our 3-2 defeat to Brentford – a result that marks four straight league losses for the reigning champions and our worst run since February 2021.

“I want to talk about the lack of physicality in the Liverpool team,” the 47-year-old said.

“It’s something to highlight now… Conor Bradley gets too tight because I don’t think he’s confident enough in his physicality, and that’s why he picks up so many yellow cards.”

The former vice-captain pointed out that the pattern goes beyond the young right-back.

“Liverpool don’t win the first challenge, don’t pick up the second ball,” he explained. “I keep going back to not being equipped for the way the Premier League is this season.”

Brentford’s long-throw routines again proved our undoing, as Dango Ouattara profited early in the game.

Carragher suggested that the lack of “height and strength” in key defensive areas has left us vulnerable to such direct tactics.

Liverpool face serious questions amid worrying run

Carragher didn’t hold back in his assessment of where things stand for our title defence.

“We’re in crisis time for Liverpool right now,” he warned.

“There’ll be serious questions getting asked — of the players, the coaching staff, and those above them — because with the money spent this summer, this run is unacceptable.”

John Aldridge had a similarly scathing take on events on the pitch at present and it’s not making for good viewing for supporters and ex-players alike.

Despite goals from Milos Kerkez and Mo Salah, the damage was already done, leaving us seventh in the table and in need of a reset.

It’s not the first time this season Carragher has questioned our defensive structure, it now feels even more relevant as our struggles deepen.

You can watch Carragher’s comments via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

