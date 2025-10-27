Carragher names “crisis” problem Liverpool must fix after fourth straight defeat

Liverpool’s latest Premier League setback has prompted a fierce analysis from one of our own, as Jamie Carragher identified a glaring weakness that he believes is dragging us into “crisis territory”.
Liverpool’s lack of physicality exposed again
Speaking on Sky Sports Premier League, Carragher dissected our 3-2 defeat to Brentford – a result that marks four straight league losses for the reigning champions and our worst run since February 2021.
“I want to talk about the lack of physicality in the Liverpool team,” the 47-year-old said.
“It’s something to highlight now… Conor Bradley gets too tight because I don’t think he’s confident enough in his physicality, and that’s why he picks up so many yellow cards.”
The former vice-captain pointed out that the pattern goes beyond the young right-back.
“Liverpool don’t win the first challenge, don’t pick up the second ball,” he explained. “I keep going back to not being equipped for the way the Premier League is this season.”
Brentford’s long-throw routines again proved our undoing, as Dango Ouattara profited early in the game.
Carragher suggested that the lack of “height and strength” in key defensive areas has left us vulnerable to such direct tactics.
Liverpool face serious questions amid worrying run
Carragher didn’t hold back in his assessment of where things stand for our title defence.
“We’re in crisis time for Liverpool right now,” he warned.
“There’ll be serious questions getting asked — of the players, the coaching staff, and those above them — because with the money spent this summer, this run is unacceptable.”
John Aldridge had a similarly scathing take on events on the pitch at present and it’s not making for good viewing for supporters and ex-players alike.
Despite goals from Milos Kerkez and Mo Salah, the damage was already done, leaving us seventh in the table and in need of a reset.
It’s not the first time this season Carragher has questioned our defensive structure, it now feels even more relevant as our struggles deepen.
You can watch Carragher’s comments via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:
This is something that I’ve been saying for some time, the lack of height and physical presence within the team and squad. It was there last season, we lost many duels and second ballls in midfield, one game stands out. Newcastle in the league cup final, we lost that game because we were completely outmuscled and bullied. That should have been the wakeup call.
You have to question the recruitment in the summer, Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and arne slot decided to bring in frimpong, kirkez and wirtz for nearly 200 million. We couldn’t have bought more lightweight players than these three. Have a good look at the lightweight Liverpool squad. Apart from konate van dijk and gravenberch who else gives us height and physical presence. We’ve got too many small lightweight players, the signings of kirkez and wirtz and frimpong have made the team even weaker. that’s the reason for conceding set piece’s.
Endo lightweight
Wirtz very lightweight
Kirkez very lightweight
Rio very lightweight
Frimpong lightweight
Salah lightweight
Alexis mac allister lightweight
The rest of the midfield are not good enough without the ball. Jones szoboszlai are attack minded players.
the only way to solve this is in the transfer market. the balance at the moment is wrong, it’s why this team can’t handle teams like Palace Brentford ect. I certainly wouldn’t play kirkez frimpong or wirtz in any games away from home.