Liverpool “wanted to be like Real Madrid” – but have lost their identity: BBC pundit

Liverpool’s latest setback has sparked fierce debate over whether our new-look squad has lost its identity, with former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker claiming we’ve gone “too Hollywood” under Arne Slot.
Liverpool “not a team”, says BBC pundit after Brentford defeat
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Reo-Coker didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Reds following the 3–2 defeat to Brentford – a result that marked our fourth consecutive Premier League loss and left us seventh in the table.
“They are a great team on paper but not a team in terms of the product on the football pitch,” he said. “There are too many individual moments.”
“When they made these signings it was clear that Liverpool wanted to be spoken about in the same breath as Real Madrid, who create an empire and dominate.
“They went very Hollywood which goes against the culture of the club and the lights have become too bright for some of the players.”
Those words will sting, especially given how much pride we take in building our success on unity, identity and hard work.
Reo-Coker went on to question the leadership within the side, adding: “Virgil van Dijk is not the same leader and that is probably because he has no confidence in the back four. He looks very annoyed with Milos Kerkez.”
The pundit also suggested our Hungarian full-back has struggled to match the defensive standards expected at Anfield, stating: “Kerkez is not the same as what we saw at Bournemouth… he’s not defending.”
Gary Neville once again shared his concerns about Kerkez and it seems to be increasinly obvious that Andy Robertson deserves his place as first choice left back.
Our vice captain spoke candidly about the defeat in London and it’s clear he’s ready to fight to turn results around.
Identity questions and Liverpool’s worrying trend
The 3–2 defeat in west London means we’ve now conceded two or more goals in nine of our last ten league games, our worst defensive run in the Premier League since 2021.
Reo-Coker believes some of the issues stem from the atmosphere around the squad.
“Slot hasn’t helped with putting comments out there about what Liverpool are vulnerable with and some of the decisions he is making with players,” he said.
“They need some team bonding… they don’t look like a team.”
While the criticism is harsh, it does highlight a growing narrative that we’ve perhaps lost some of the togetherness that defined our title-winning campaign just months ago.
Still, this is largely the same group that lifted the Premier League trophy last season, now bolstered by Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak – so the quality is clearly there.
We’ve already seen flashes of brilliance from the German playmaker, and if he can click alongside the front line, the tide could yet turn quickly.
As things stand, though, our next fixture against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup feels like a must-win – not just for momentum, but to show that this Liverpool side is still capable of fighting together as one.
Only the clueless will say that everything is fine and rosey. Nothing to be concerned about. No div 1 premier league team has ever won the title after losing 4 consecutive games in forty years. So you can forget about us winning the league from here. I agree with some of what was said by reo Coker we are not a team, some of the signings were not needed, especially wirtz. Most that watch football don’t understand it, it’s why when we won the league last season they didn’t spot the decline in the last six months or the problems that were ahead. I will never blame owners who show ambition, it’s a shame fsg never backed the best in klopp and have trusted Richard Hughes with his Bournemouth connections, kirkez , and wirtz who are bad buys, at the moment we need to be more like Arsenal than real Madrid, sort the defence out, stop buying lightweight player’s.
It’s not bullying to say the truth about Liverpool football club. I say what I see , and have 50 years of experience watching the best Liverpool teams. I’d back my judgement over the woke clueless anyday.
This team is made for a character like Jurgen Klopp!! This is what FSG should have done during Klopp’s coaching stint at LFC. Nothing wrong with having a strong team like Real Madrid, need I remind everybody how many Spanish league and UEFA Champions league titles they have won as a result?? FSG must finish the overhaul by buying 3 defenders in January window, 2 midfielders and I RW striker for the 2026/7 season.
A team of galaticos needs a coach or manager like Carlo ancelotti. It comes too soon and becomes too overwhelming for slot with so many changes to the title winning team last season. Suggest they stick to a more stable team as follows until they can get the consistency and momentum back on track. Stick with 4-3-3 and bring back the pressing.
Mamadashvilli
Gomez
Konate
Van dijk
Robertson
Macallister
Szoboslai
Wirtz
Gakpo
Ekitike
Salah