‘We’ll see him soon’ – journalist drops update Liverpool fans have waited months to hear

Liverpool supporters may soon see a familiar name back on the pitch, with a key academy prospect edging closer to ending his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Bajcetic nearing match fitness after horror injury run

As reported by Lewis Bower on X, the expectation is that “we will see Stefan Bajcetic with Liverpool U21s soon.”

The 21-year-old midfielder has endured a nightmare couple of years since bursting onto the scene under Jurgen Klopp in 2022, when he even started against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Injuries halted his rapid rise, with an adductor issue ending his debut season early before hamstring surgery in May forced him to miss this summer’s pre-season tour.

Lewis Steele’s recent update claimed that the Spaniard is “getting closer to match fitness” and had been participating in training sessions at Kirkby.

Slot’s decision to keep him on Merseyside this season, despite interest from several European clubs, underlines the belief our head coach still has in the youngster’s potential.

Why Slot’s faith matters for Liverpool

Competition for midfield spots is intense this term after the arrivals of Florian Wirtz and the continued rise of Ryan Gravenberch, but Bajcetic’s technical ability and composure in possession still make him a unique option in our engine room.

Should he feature for Rob Page’s U21s in the coming weeks, it would mark the first step toward a senior return – potentially adding valuable depth as the Reds fight to rediscover form after the 3–2 defeat at Brentford.

With Calvin Ramsay’s performances in the academy set to see him rewarded with some first team football this week, Bajcetic will be cheering from the sidelines and hoping his chance will come soon.

It’s been a brutal road for the young Spaniard, but after months of hard work behind the scenes, Liverpool fans could soon be celebrating a long-overdue comeback at Anfield.

