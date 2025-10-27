Jeff Stelling names former Liverpool player who Reds are now ‘missing’ – it’s not Trent or Diaz

Images via talkSPORT and Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jeff Stelling has named the former Liverpool player he believes Arne Slot’s side are now ‘missing’ – and it isn’t one who left Anfield earlier this year.

Several key figures in last season’s Premier League triumph moved on to pastures new over the summer, including vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and forwards Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

However, the former Soccer Saturday host believes that the one man the Reds could really do with now is someone who last played for us almost two-and-a-half years ago.

Stelling: Liverpool are ‘missing’ Jordan Henderson

There were three ex-Liverpool players in the Brentford side which beat us 3-2 on Saturday night, including our former captain Jordan Henderson, who’s been enjoying a renaissance since returning to English football this year.

Stelling claimed that the 35-year-old – of whom he was critical in the past – has been missed at Anfield, saying on talkSPORT Breakfast: “You know what Liverpool are missing? They’re missing Jordan Henderson.

“There we go. I am now the leader of the Jordan Henderson fan club. Again, he was brilliant. He just controls everything. Brentford had 11 star players out there.”

Liverpool could do with more Henderson-esque leaders right now

Stelling isn’t the first pundit to argue that the absence of the ex-Liverpool skipper is now being sorely felt, with Jason McAteer airing similar sentiments after the defeat to Galatasaray four weeks ago in terms of the Reds lacking leadership and standard bearers on the pitch.

Mail Sport‘s Oliver Holt also hopped aboard that train in his match report from Saturday night as he wrote: ‘How Liverpool could have done with a player of Henderson’s composure and experience and leadership in the heart of their midfield here in west London as they were outplayed and, at times, overwhelmed by Brentford.’

The calming influence that the 35-year-old brought to Keith Andrews’ side was in marked contrast to the chaos which plagued the Premier League champions, though it must be said that midfield duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones were probably our two best players in a wretched team display.

Current skipper Virgil van Dijk has been castigated by Alan Shearer over his recent performances, and although the Dutchman’s world-class status isn’t in doubt, LFC could do with a few others to step up and emulate Henderson by driving standards on the pitch and demanding nothing but the best from teammates.

Alas, the veteran England midfielder is no longer a Liverpool player, and admittedly he didn’t enjoy his best season in 2022/23 prior to leaving for Saudi Arabia. He showed on Saturday that he can still excel at a high level, but there’s no point in the Reds looking back with regret.

Instead, we need the current crop to improve their own standards and demand more of each other if we’re to prevent this campaign from turning into an uphill battle just to finish in the Champions League places.