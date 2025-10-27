New footage shared online could change everything about Van Dijk’s Brentford penalty

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fresh footage shared by a Reddit user has reignited debate over one of the biggest talking points from Liverpool’s 3–2 defeat to Brentford, with the new angle appearing to show that the contact involving Virgil van Dijk occurred outside the penalty area.

Alternative Van Dijk angle questions VAR decision against Liverpool

The clip, posted by user NEEZ8, appears to capture the Dutch defender’s challenge on Dango Ouattara from a wider perspective, and it seems to indicate that any contact was made just outside the box.

That’s significant because referee Tim Robinson initially awarded a free-kick before VAR intervened to upgrade it to a penalty – a decision that led to Igor Thiago scoring what proved to be the winning goal for the home side.

Liverpool didn’t play well in west London, but it’s hard to ignore how decisive this moment proved to be.

If the foul took place outside the area, the game could have ended 2–2 and given us a real chance to regain some form.

Mark Clattenburg had said that “Van Dijk clearly made contact with Dango Ouattara’s foot on the line of the penalty area,” adding that the line “is part of the penalty area.”

But this new footage will have fans wondering whether VAR’s take was wrong all along.

Liverpool’s fine margins and VAR controversy grow

Arne Slot has now seen his side lose four Premier League games in a row, our worst run since 2021, and while the performance at Brentford wasn’t up to standard – these marginal calls keep going against us.

It was the only decision in this match either, with Cody Gakpo’s penalty incident also proving to be a contentious decision that turned the game’s tide.

We’ve conceded two or more goals in nine of our last ten league matches, and until we start getting things right, it’ll be tough to stop losing games.

Still, when even online clips start painting a different picture from what VAR decided, it’s hard not to feel that luck has worked against us here.

You can view the image of Van Dijk’s challenge via Reddit:

