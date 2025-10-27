‘It’s a big concern’ – Rooney questions Van Dijk and Salah after latest Liverpool setback

Pictures via The Wayne Rooney Show

Liverpool’s worrying early-season form has caught the attention of Wayne Rooney, who believes our recent struggles come down to one key factor – leadership.

Rooney questions Liverpool leadership after poor run

As reported on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England captain said the reigning champions are “struggling to find a way out of it” after four straight Premier League defeats left us seventh in the table.

Beaten 3-2 by Brentford at the weekend, following losses to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, Arne Slot’s side are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Rooney said: “No-one has seen this coming, it’s hit them quick, it’s hit them hard and I think they’re struggling to find a way out of it.

“This is a time where the manager and the leaders in the team need to figure it out very quickly.”

The 40-year-old specifically mentioned Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, who both signed new deals this year but have faced criticism for their displays in recent weeks.

“Van Dijk and Salah, they’ve signed new deals but I don’t think they’ve really led that team this season,” Rooney added.

“Body language tells you a lot, and I think we’re seeing slightly different body language from the two of them.

“They are the top two players in that team and if their body language is not right, that affects everyone else.”

Melissa Reddy has sent a staunch defence of Salah and Slot, as criticism mounts on the Reds, but not everyone is of the same opinion.

Liverpool must rediscover their edge under Slot

The defeat to Brentford means we’ve now conceded first in six consecutive competitive games and equalled last season’s total of league defeats after just nine matches.

Criticism of Virgil van Dijk may well relate to a penalty that he conceded in the game, though new footage suggests that the correct call may not have been made.

While our attack remains potent, having scored in 43 straight league fixtures, the defensive lapses and visible frustration among senior figures suggest Arne Slot has a major task on his hands.

As Rooney noted, this challenging period may ultimately define whether our captain and our No.11 can inspire us once again to act like champions.

