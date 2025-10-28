Dimitar Berbatov shares words of advice for Florian Wirtz in staunch backing of Liverpool star

Images via Rio Ferdinand Presents and Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Florian Wirtz is still waiting for his first goal in a Liverpool shirt and has endured criticism of his performances so far at Anfield, but Dimitar Berbatov has been able to resonate with his situation and has duly dispensed valuable words of advice to the 22-year-old.

Both players left Bayer Leverkusen for the Premier League, the former for Anfileld this year and the Bulgarian striker for Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, and the latter took time to adjust at both Spurs and Manchester United before starring for those two clubs.

The 44-year-old spoke with his former Old Trafford teammate Rio Ferdinand on the latter’s YouTube channel, and in empathising with Wirtz’s attempts to succeed at LFC, he recounted his internal struggle when he first came to England.

Berbatov’s words of advice for Wirtz

Berbatov recalled: “I was thinking, ‘Maybe I need to go back’. That negative thinking that people have most of the time is horrendous.