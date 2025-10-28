‘He just gave up’ – Ben Foster ‘shocked’ by Liverpool player’s ‘body language’ against Brentford

Image via Ben Foster - The Cycling GK on YouTube

Ben Foster accused one Liverpool player of giving up in a crucial moment during the defeat to Brentford last weekend.

The Reds’ domestic misery continued as they slumped to a fourth consecutive loss in the Premier League, with the defending for the Bees’ first two goals leaving a lot to be desired as John Aldridge (among many others) lamented it as ‘unbelievable’

For the second goal, one through ball into Kevin Schade split the champions’ defence and left Ibrahima Konate scrambling to get back after being caught out, but to no avail as the German striker raced nearly half the length of the pitch before slotting the ball past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Foster: Konate ‘gave up’ for Schade’s goal

Foster was scathing of the Liverpool centre-back’s efforts at stopping the Brentford marksman and accused him of ‘not wanting to know’ about trying to make a last-ditch challenge.

The former England goalkeeper said on The Football Fill-In: “One of the goals in particular – Ibrahima Konate, his defending for the Schade goal…

“The unwillingness to actually commit to stepping into somebody, to go, ‘Right, there’s a chance that somebody could skip past me here and I look a plonker on Match of the Day later on’ – honestly, I think it’s getting into these defender’s heads that they’d rather keep backing off.

“I was so shocked by Konate’s body language for the goal. He knows he’s been done by the run, which is fine – it’s a good ball in behind – but he probably had to be a bit better at reading it.

“It happens, but his unwillingness to get right back in and really make a last-gasp tackle and hook your foot around it – he didn’t want to know. He was so happy for Schade to get the ball onto his right foot and shoot. He just gave up.

“Even Schade is probably expecting a little bit of contact just to make it uncomfortable for him. [Konate] didn’t make it uncomfortable one bit. He was happy for him to just get a free shot off.”

Konate did try to get back but got caught out initially

Criticising a footballer over a mistake or an error in judgement is one thing; calling their attitude and desire into question is another.

Konate’s biggest crime was the lack of awareness to let Schade ghost in behind him in the centre circle and get several yards of a headstart on him. The Liverpool defender did his best to get back but was powerless to prevent the Brentford man from scoring.

Foster’s allegation that the 26-year-old ‘gave up’ is unfair. If that were the case, the Frenchman would’ve just let the Bees striker have a free run at goal from 40 yards out, and although he pulled out of a tackle just as the shot was taken, he’d have been conscious of committing a professional foul and getting sent off.

We’d never accuse the Reds’ number 5 of not trying or not caring about his team’s fortunes (the fact that he has just eight months left on his contract at Anfield isn’t helping), but there’s been numerous instances this season where his decision-making could’ve been so much better.

Unfortunately, the criticism will continue to come until Konate delivers a string of high-quality performances at the back for Liverpool, but we’ve seen in the past that he’s more than capable of doing so. Now would be the perfect time to do just that and silence his doubters.