‘On his bike’ – Ex-Premier League star claims another top-flight club would’ve sacked Slot by now

Arne Slot is understood to be safe from any genuine threat of losing his job at Liverpool, although one pundit has claimed that the Dutchman may have been axed by another Premier League club if they’d had the kind of form that the Reds have endured.

The 47-year-old is in the midst of his toughest period as LFC head coach after a run of five defeats in six games in all competitions, including each of his last four top-fight matches, with the reigning champions duly dropping to seventh in the table.

Fabrizio Romano reported over the past 24 hours that the former Feyenoord boss retains the full confidence of the Anfield hierarchy, and a former Premier League star believes he still has more than enough credit in the bank from last season…for now.

Le Tissier: Slot safe for now, but could soon ‘come under pressure’

Speaking to Football Insider, Matt Le Tissier was adamant that Slot isn’t under any huge pressure for his job as of yet, but that could change if results continue to suffer, and he mentioned another Premier League club who might have already jettisoned him by now.

The Southampton legend said: “Obviously if it continues in this vein then he will come under pressure, but I think what he did last season means he’s bought himself a little bit of time to be able to have a rough patch and get away with it.

“I mean, for instance, if he was at Nottingham Forest and he’d lost five out of six games, he’d probably be on his bike by now, but I don’t think that’s the case at Liverpool.

“When you look back, even Jurgen Klopp in his first season wasn’t great. Questions were being asked of him early on, and just look what he went on to achieve.

“I think Slot’s bought himself quite a bit of time in terms of that, but you know, five out of six defeats…if that goes to eight out of nine defeats, then you’re going to start seeing a real load of pressure come on him.”

Klopp overcame a similar slump to what Slot is experiencing now

Le Tissier is right in saying that Slot should feel under no threat as of now, and the reference to Klopp’s first couple of years at Liverpool is also pertinent.

The German finished eighth in his first season at the helm (albeit taking over in October) and, midway through the following campaign in 2016/17, there was a prolonged slump similar to what the Reds are experiencing now.

However, he was given time to fix matters and LFC eventually qualified for the Champions League, the first major stepping stone towards the phenomenal success that the 58-year-old achieved at Anfield.

Considering how Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis gave Ange Postecoglou his P45 after only eight matches (and within 20 minutes of full-time after defeat to Chelsea recently), the volatile Greek entrepreneur might’ve pulled the trigger on Slot if he were at the City Ground and had the run of results he’s currently encountering at Liverpool.

Thankfully, FSG are far more patient and level-headed than the man in charge in Nottingham, and it’d take a much bigger drop-off for our current head coach to truly be in danger of the sack, with Melissa Reddy rightly.

Slot had definitely made mistakes over the past month and he needs to learn from those quickly, but we have every faith in the Dutchman to get the Reds motoring again and consign this past month to being nothing more than an unsavoury memory.