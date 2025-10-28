Oliver Glasner confirms major Crystal Palace injury blow ahead of Liverpool cup clash

Oliver Glasner will be without one of his key players for Crystal Palace’s Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool tomorrow night.

The Eagles travel to Anfield looking to inflict more misery on Arne Slot’s side who suffered their fourth successive Premier League defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

It was the Eagles who were the catalyst for Liverpool’s dismal run of form in the league when they defeated the champions 2-1 at Selhurst Park at the end of last month.

Glasner, who guided Palace to FA Cup success last season, has confirmed he will be without Chris Richards tomorrow night – a player who has played every single minute in the Premier League for the side from south London.

“We’ve just one issue: Chris Richards has a little bit of an issue with his calf, so he own’t won’t make the trip to Liverpool tomorrow,” said Glasner (as quoted by Liverpool.com).

“All the others are fine and recovered well. The players showed at the Emirates that they are fit and they could try to get the equalizer until the final whistle, so it looks positive.”

Palace will be looking to put things right tomorrow night and bounce back following their 1-0 defeat at the Emirates.

The likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton are just a few of the players who can cause Liverpool’s shaky backline problems.

The Reds have not kept a clean sheet since the 1-0 defeat of Burnley in mid-September.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate look far from comfortable alongside each other while Slot is still struggling to find his preferred full-back pairing with Milos Kerkez struggling since his summer move from Bournemouth and Jeremie Frimpong again ruled out through injury.

It will be interesting to see what XI is selected by the former Feyenoord boss as the Carabao Cup provides Liverpool with a brilliant opportunity to get their hands on some mid-term silverware!