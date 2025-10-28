Premier League expected to make controversial decison as Liverpool fans inexplicably kept waiting

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Premier League are expected to soon confirm a decision which is set to be met with howls of derision from many football fans across the UK.

At present, Liverpool and the 19 other clubs know the exact dates and times for their top-flight fixtures up to Christmas, but the final schedule for games over the festive period has yet to be announced, despite initial projections for all December and January matches to be set by 15 October.

The good news for Reds supporters is that their final two fixtures of 2025 are both at Anfield, with Wolves visiting on 27 December and Leeds in town three days later, although those games are subjected to change.

Premier League will have the bare minimum on Boxing Day

As per The Guardian, there’s set to be only one Premier League game on Boxing Day this year, which is usually one of the busiest dates in the English football calendar (it still is for the EFL, who have a full fixture programme that day).

With the 26th falling on a Friday and the league having no wriggle room due to the terms and conditions of its agreement with broadcasters, they are mandated to have 33 weekends of fixtures in a season, hence why the bulk of games will be confined to either Saturday or Sunday.

The close proximity of the subsequent midweek round also needs to be taken into account – for example, a team can’t have their ‘weekend’ match moved to a Monday night and their next fixture kept on a Tuesday, even if that’s where it sits by default.

When will Premier League finally confirm the remaining December/January games?

Liverpool have played on Boxing Day in each of the past three years, winning at home to Leicester and away to Burnley and Aston Villa, but statistically there’s just a 10% chance that the Anfield fixture against Wolves will be moved to the 26th.

While some Reds fans might welcome having the day after Christmas off, many will likely be disappointed to miss out on such a traditional football slot, especially in an era when so many long-standing traditions are being eroded (e.g. FA Cup replays).

There’s also likely to be frustration at the ongoing wait for the TV picks for the remaining December and January games to be confirmed, a decision which had been due a fortnight ago but is apparently being delayed due to red tape in negotiations between the relevant authorities.

Hopefully we’ll soon get clarity on when exactly Liverpool’s festive fixtures will be played – a period when they’ll be without Mo Salah due to the Africa Cup of Nations.