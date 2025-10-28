‘People at the door’ – Liverpool coach hints at likely January interest in young Reds winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There could be several clubs ‘at the door’ with a view to signing a young winger on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

That’s according to the Reds’ under-21 manager Rob Page, who was speaking about Kaide Gordon after the forward’s standout performance in his team’s 4-1 thrashing of their Everton counterparts in Premier League 2 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old – who became LFC’s youngest FA Cup goalscorer against Shrewsbury nearly four years ago – supplied two assists in the derby demolition, in which Keyrol Figueroa netted a hat-trick, and he remained at Anfield for this season despite seeking a loan move over the summer.

Page hints at possible January interest in Gordon

Page has called on Gordon to keep producing the goods at underage level for Liverpool and believes that, if the winger can do just that, he’ll have plenty of suitors looking to sign him in January.

The Reds’ under-21 boss told The Redmen TV: “He was obviously looking to go out on loan for his next step in his career. All he can do is maintain his level of performance like that, and the rest will take care of itself, whether it is here or elsewhere.

“He has just got to make sure that he brings that level to every game and come January, if he is continuing to play like that, there will be people at the door to take him, no doubt.

“We’re continuing to work every day with him and there is still room for improvement, but when he gives performances like that, he has got to make people stand up and take note.”

Gordon will likely have to leave Liverpool for first-team minutes

The world appeared to be Gordon’s oyster when he got his senior bow at Liverpool in 2021/22, but sadly injuries impeded his progress, and abortive loans at Norwich and Portsmouth last season saw him play fewer than 400 minutes combined (Transfermarkt).

He’s already exceeded that amount of game-time with the Reds’ under-21s this term, scoring against Fulham in Premier League 2 before his excellent display in the win over Everton last weekend (Transfermarkt).

Having turned 21 earlier this month, it’s natural that the winger wants to establish himself at senior level soon. Realistically he’ll need to leave Anfield (temporarily or otherwise) in order to do so, but for now his mission is to keep impressing for Page’s side.

If Gordon can build on his fine form and stay injury-free for the final two months of 2025, there’s every chance that multiple Championship clubs will come calling for him in January and offer him another crack at first-team football.

Having been through so much hardship already in his fledgling career, hopefully the footballing gods will be kinder to the young winger in the near future and beyond.