Fabrizio Romano shares how Liverpool chiefs feel ‘internally’ about Arne Slot amid losing run

Arne Slot continues to retain the full backing of the Liverpool hierarchy despite the Reds’ horrendous form over the past month.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who’s provided an update on the LFC head coach as his team slumped to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat last weekend, with the champions dropping to seventh in the table and with a seven-point gap to make up on leaders Arsenal.

From questions over the ‘body language’ of some senior players to unfounded allegations that some teammates may even have ‘had a row’ with each other, the Dutchman has been left with a stack of problems to try and resolve at Anfield.

Romano: Slot still has full confidence of Liverpool hierarchy

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano outlined that the Liverpool hierarchy remain fully convinced that Slot will lead them out of their current slump, and that there’s no bad blood behind the scenes which could prompt a change in the dugout.

The Italian said: “What I wanted to say, guys, is that internally, the Liverpool hierarchy, the ownership – all the people at the club really, really trust Arne Slot. They are 100% convinced that Arne Slot is the best manager to handle this situation.

“Obviously it’s been a poor start to the season, but Liverpool are convinced that everything will be okay. It is going to take some time to assess the squad with the new signings, to change something, to be back to the attitude from last season, but Liverpool have full trust in Arne Slot.

“There is very good communication on a daily basis between the directors, all people at the club, in the management and Arne Slot. There is no problem, no bad relationship, no problems between the players and Arne Slot.

“Everything is under control. It’s really a tactical point and also mental, obviously, but there’s not a problem between Slot and the players or the management. They have full trust in Arne Slot.”

Slot is more than capable of reviving Liverpool’s fortunes

Slot isn’t immune to criticism over some of the decisions that he’s made in the past month regarding team selection, tactics and substitutions, but any notion that his job should be in danger is utterly preposterous.

Last season’s Premier League triumph is, of course, his overarching achievement, but he also deserves enormous credit for dealing with some tough situations at Anfield, one of which has been the most difficult imaginable.

Thr 47-year-old had to handle all sorts of noise regarding the contract situations of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold throughout his first campaign in England, and since July he’s been faced with the extremely hard task of managing his players through the grieving process which has arisen from Diogo Jota’s death.

The past month has undoubtedly been catastrophic, but there’s still three quarters of the season remaining to instigate a turnaround and get Liverpool back on track to challenge for a second successive league title.

A month ago Ruben Amorim was reportedly on the brink of being sacked at Manchester United; now they’re in genuine contention for a Champions League finish. That illustrates how quickly fortunes can change in football, and Slot is more than capable of guiding the Reds out of their current tailspin.