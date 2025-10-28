‘Might not look great’ – Ryan Babel sends brilliant message to Liverpool supporters amidst tricky spell

Latest News
Posted by
Ryan Babel has sent a message to Liverpool supporters
Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Ryan Babel has delivered a brilliant message to Liverpool supporters with the Reds struggling for form of late.

Saturday night’s defeat to Brentford in the capital was Liverpool’s fourth successive Premier League defeat and leaves the champions in seventh place and seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Babel, who played for the Anfield-based outfit between 2007 and 2011, has stressed the current set of players require the supporters now more than ever.

The Dutchman posted the message on his X page:

Babel did not win any silverware during his time at Anfield but was popular amongst supporters.

He understands what it’s like to be part of a squad that is not reaching the levels that is expected of them so this is a message that has meaning behind it.

Anfield will once again be packed to the rafters tomorrow for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup so let’s continue to get behind the lads and give them the support required to turn our poor form around!

More Stories Liverpool Ryan Babel

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *