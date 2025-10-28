‘Might not look great’ – Ryan Babel sends brilliant message to Liverpool supporters amidst tricky spell

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Ryan Babel has delivered a brilliant message to Liverpool supporters with the Reds struggling for form of late.

Saturday night’s defeat to Brentford in the capital was Liverpool’s fourth successive Premier League defeat and leaves the champions in seventh place and seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Babel, who played for the Anfield-based outfit between 2007 and 2011, has stressed the current set of players require the supporters now more than ever.

The Dutchman posted the message on his X page:

We don’t support because it’s easy. We support because it’s Liverpool🔴 I have been in dressing rooms that felt this kind of pressure. You feel the noise, the doubt, the headlines. But you also feel the energy from those who support. That’s what carries a team through. So… pic.twitter.com/8imTVIgE9j — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) October 28, 2025

Babel did not win any silverware during his time at Anfield but was popular amongst supporters.

He understands what it’s like to be part of a squad that is not reaching the levels that is expected of them so this is a message that has meaning behind it.

Anfield will once again be packed to the rafters tomorrow for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup so let’s continue to get behind the lads and give them the support required to turn our poor form around!