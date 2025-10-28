Thomas Gronnemark seems to leave door open for Liverpool return with 5-word social media reply

Image via Thomas Gronnemark - The Throw-in coach on YouTube

Thomas Gronnemark has appeared to leave the door open over the possibility of linking up with Liverpool once more.

The 49-year-old had worked with the Merseyside club between 2018 and 2023 as a throw-in coach, a job title which was petulantly dismissed by the likes of Andy Gray at first, but the data is there to prove that his work was quanitifably successful.

When speaking to Empire of the Kop‘s Peter Kenny Jones on The Football Historian Podcast earlier this year, he outlined how he improved Joel Matip’s throw-in distance by more than eight metres in his first session with the Reds.

That particular set-piece situation has become very much on trend in the Premier League this season, and it was to Liverpool’s cost on Saturday night as Brentford utilised the tactic to take an early lead through Dango Ouattara, much to the annoyance of John Aldridge.

The following day, an LFC fan on X reposted a Gronnemark tweet from 2018 with the question ‘Fancy a job now, mate?’, to which our former throw-in coach replied: ‘Always ready to help, mate’.

Gronnemark proven to be a man ahead of his time

The 49-year-old may have been subjected to immature ridicule when he first came to Liverpool seven years ago, but it turns out that he’s a man who was ahead of his time.

As per premierleague.com, the average of long throw-ins per game in the English top flight has more than doubled this season compared to last (from 1.52 to 3.44), and in 2020/21 the average was as low as 0.89 per match.

Gronnemark’s own data outlines that, in the season before he was brought in by Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool ranked 18th in the Premier League for successful throw-ins under pressure with 45.4%. After his first campaign with the Reds, they’d jumped to first with a success rate of 68.4%.

The Dane confirmed in another social media post over the weekend that he’s ‘coaching throw-ins all around the world’ and ‘living life’, and he continues to upload instructional and analytical videos on his YouTube channel.

If he were to return to English football in the coming weeks or months, rest assured that he won’t be haughtily dismissed in the same manner that he was when Klopp sought out his services in 2018. His expertise would be welcomed with open arms if he were to desire a return to LFC.