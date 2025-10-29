Slot’s open letter to fans sums up Liverpool’s struggles and what must change now

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has admitted what many of us already know – our current form simply hasn’t been good enough.

Liverpool form under the spotlight before Palace clash

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie with Crystal Palace, Arne Slot didn’t hold back when reflecting on our recent performances.

“It goes without saying that our recent form has not reached the standards that you expect of us or that we expect of ourselves,” the Dutchman wrote in his matchday programme notes.

After four consecutive Premier League defeats, including Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Brentford, the 47-year-old admitted there are “no excuses” for how we’ve slipped.

“Our responsibility is to recognise what is happening and put things right. There is no other option.”

The stats show that effort and desire are not the problem, showcasing that everyone in the dressing room remains together – which is exactly what you want to see.

Federico Chiesa has vowed that he and his teammates will be working harder than ever to get us back on track, as quickly as possible.

Liverpool have now conceded two or more goals in nine of their last ten league games, with 571 long passes faced – more than any other side in the division.

That figure reflects a deeper tactical concern that the Reds must fix if we’re to defend their title.

Slot takes responsibility for Liverpool form

The former Feyenoord coach made it clear he isn’t shying away from accountability, adding: “Part of this process involves being hurt.

“We should be hurt by results like Saturday’s and use those feelings to fuel our motivation.”

He also praised the travelling supporters for their continued backing despite recent results, calling for unity at Anfield tonight: “The more that you can support the players by pushing them on, the better – especially in moments when it is difficult for us.”

Liverpool’s goal scoring hasn’t dried up – 43 consecutive league games with a goal is proof of that. But without tightening up defensively and rediscovering our intensity, that run won’t mean much.

The boss is right: there are no excuses left. Now it’s about showing it on the pitch.

