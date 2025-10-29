‘We are going to Liverpool to win’ – Palace defender’s vow before Anfield visit

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s upcoming Carabao Cup tie just got an added layer of intrigue after one Crystal Palace defender issued a bold statement following his side’s defeat to Arsenal.

Speaking after Palace’s narrow 1–0 loss at the Emirates, Maxence Lacroix insisted that his team “will go to Liverpool to win the game,” setting the stage for what could be a fiery fourth-round clash at Anfield.

The French defender was frustrated after Eberechi Eze’s goal, his first for Arsenal, proved decisive against his former club.

“We are disappointed about this goal, because we knew that Arsenal are really good in set-pieces,” Lacroix said via cpfc.co.uk.

“Before this goal, I think they didn’t have anything. We played well, we defended well, we had also some opportunities to score.”

Federico Chiesa has been speaking about Palace’s danger from set pieces and it seems that this will be the focus of their game plan at Anfield.

Palace message clear before Liverpool test

Lacroix admitted the dressing room message after the game was simple: keep pushing.

“We have to improve and to score goals. We need to be more accurate in every domain, to not concede goals and to score. I think we did it in the past, so we hope it comes back,” he added.

The 25-year-old’s words come at a time when Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their worst Premier League run since 2021, having suffered a fourth successive defeat against Brentford last weekend.

For all our attacking threat, Milos Kerkez’s first goal and Mo Salah’s late strike, defensive lapses continue to cost us – as shown in that 3–2 defeat.

Questions have been raised over our work rate in recent games, something that has been rebuffed by analysing the stats, but it’s clear that our performances need to improve quickly.

That means this midweek cup tie carries extra significance for Arne Slot’s side, as we look to rediscover the control and intensity that fired us to the Premier League title last season.

Arsenal’s dominance highlights what Liverpool must fix

Arsenal’s win over Palace took them four points clear at the summit, but as Lacroix pointed out, even they “were struggling a lot in some moments.”

His words should serve as motivation for us, especially with the Carabao Cup offering a chance to reassert our authority.

The French defender’s defiance before our match, “It’s like a final, I would say”, makes clear that Palace won’t roll over.

But with Anfield under the lights, and the crowd desperate for a reaction, it’s up to Liverpool to make sure Lacroix’s prediction falls flat.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile