“We’ll answer them with intensity” – Chiesa backs Liverpool to respond against Palace

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of bouncing back from a miserable run could hinge on attitude rather than tactics, with Federico Chiesa insisting our squad has the quality and mentality to turn things around quickly.

Chiesa confident Liverpool will “perform in any situation”

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace, the Italy international was quick to dismiss fears that our poor form had exposed long-term issues.

“We have players that are world class and that can be put in any situation and will perform, so I don’t see any problem,” said the 28-year-old.

“If Crystal Palace wants to play long ball and long throw-ins they are more than welcome to do so, because we’re going to answer them with high intensity and winning duels, and trying to win.

“I don’t know if you say this in English but [in Italy] we say: ‘Winning brings winning.’ So we want to win tomorrow. That’s it.”

Chiesa’s words follow a 3–2 defeat at Brentford which marked our fourth consecutive Premier League loss and our longest losing streak since February 2021.

Liverpool’s focus on response after Brentford setback

The Italian revealed that the Liverpool dressing room was silent after the full-time whistle in west London.

“No one was speaking,” he admitted. “Because afterwards everyone knows. Sometimes you don’t have to speak about the situation. You know what’s going on.

“We have to think about what we can do better… the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more, train harder.”

Arne Slot is facing several injury concerns ahead of the Palace visit, with Curtis Jones joining Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Ryan Gravenberch on the sidelines.

It should mean a debut for Freddie Woodman, who’s been speaking about his decision to move to Anfield, while academy pair Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha may also feature.

There could also be a surprise return to first team action for Calvin Ramsay too, as our head coach looks to balance rotation and attempts to win the match.

Chiesa’s confidence will please supporters, who have seen us beaten twice by Palace already this season.

He added: “It’s not just one thing. We’re not winning, that’s it. But I always think positive and I hope we’re going to bounce back. We have the quality and the players to do so and we have a fantastic manager.”

It’s a message that reflects the spirit we saw last season, when we turned adversity into a title-winning campaign, and one the squad will hope to channel again at Anfield on Wednesday night.

