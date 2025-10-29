Forgotten Liverpool player lifts lid on life in Qatar

(Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

The career paths of former Liverpool players can take some surprising turns and one ex-Red has lifted the lid on a life far removed from the roar of Anfield.

Former Liverpool midfielder opens up on Qatar life

Luis Alberto, who made just 12 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Sevilla in 2013, has opened up on his career in the Qatar Stars League with Al-Duhail.

The Spanish midfielder spent eight successful seasons with Lazio before heading to the Middle East, where he now plays alongside Marco Verratti and Krzysztof Piatek.

Speaking to Flashscore, the 33-year-old admitted the switch from Italy was a major adjustment.

“It was a bit difficult to make the decision because I had been at home in Rome for eight years, so it had a big impact,” he said.

“You get used to seeing all the stadiums full, and that was the hardest thing to accept from the beginning, but the league is growing little by little.”

The former No.6 says he still has no plans to retire, insisting he will continue to play “as long as my body tells me that I am physically well”.

Another ex-Red finding his own path

Alberto’s move to Qatar continues a recent trend of ex-Liverpool players taking unexpected routes late in their careers.

Jonjo Shelvey, another former midfielder, recently defended his own move to the Middle East – stating that it was “never about money” after joining UAE side Arabian Falcons.

Like Shelvey, Alberto seems content away from the European spotlight.

“It’s a radical change,” he admitted. “The level of football, to be realistic, is not the same… but little by little, with the projects that are being done, it’s improving.”

The Spaniard’s reflections provide a fascinating look at the realities of life after Liverpool – one that’s far from the intensity of the Premier League, but still driven by love for the game.

Speaking just last year, Alberto reflected on his Anfield career and whether he truly appreciated and grasped the opportunity that came his way – though has still enjoyed a decent career away from England.

As Liverpool fans, it’s always intriguing to see where our former players end up – and Alberto’s honesty about life in Qatar gives us another reminder of how different football can look once you leave Anfield.

