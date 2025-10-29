(Photo) What Joe Gomez did straight after full-time at Anfield will intrigue Liverpool fans

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez came into the Liverpool starting XI tonight for his sixth appearance of the season, but the Reds’ longest-serving current player was unable to prevent his team from falling to yet another defeat.

Despite Arne Slot changing things up to play three at the back, Crystal Palace helped themselves to three unanswered goals at Anfield as they once again proved to be the Merseysiders’ Kryptonite in 2025.

The misery for the home fans would’ve been compounded by the presence of Marc Guehi in the away team when he could easily have been playing against the Eagles on Wednesday. As we know, a transfer to LFC for the 25-year-old had been agreed on deadline day, only for the south London club to veto the deal at the last minute.

Gomez seen speaking to Guehi at full-time

Just after the full-time whistle blew at Anfield tonight, Gomez was spotted in conversation with the England international in the centre circle as players from the two teams converged to acknowledge one another.

Lewis Steele photographed the two defenders speaking to each other and uploaded the image to X, along with the tongue-in-cheek caption: ‘Joe Gomez tapping up Marc Guehi at full-time’.

Botched Guehi transfer stings even more amid current slump

With each passing defeat, the sense of what might’ve been must amplify for Liverpool fans, who’ve now witnessed the concession of 11 goals in five matches for their team in October, with six of those coming in the past week.

While the Reds continue to crash and burn defensively – Gomez was culpable of a botched clearance to inadvertently set up Ismaila Sarr’s first goal tonight – Guehi continues to ooze class for Palace.

It’s plausible that LFC could attempt to sign the Eagles captain again in January, especially if he’s into the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park by then, although overseas clubs would have the advantage of being able to strike a pre-contract agreement on a free transfer that month.

Just to really rub in the misery even more for Liverpool fans (as if we haven’t had enough of it this month), The Athletic reported today that had the Reds met Palace’s £45m valuation at the start of the summer rather than waiting until the last, the 25-year-old would’ve signed immediately given his enthusiasm to join.

Is Guehi destined to forever be ‘the one that got away’ for the Merseyside club? Maybe, maybe not, but until January at least, our current centre-backs will simply need to raise their performance levels and make this frighteningly brittle team a lot more robust.