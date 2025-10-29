‘Causing problems’ – Paul Gorst praises electrifying Liverpool youngster who ‘terrified’ Palace

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

A much-changed Liverpool line-up gave a decent account of themselves for most of the first half of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace until shipping two goals to old adversary Ismaila Sarr shortly before the interval.

Only Milos Kerkez kept his place in the starting XI from the weekend defeat to Brentford, with Freddie Woodman and Kieran Morrison handed their senior Reds debuts, and a few others who were given rare starts seemed determined to make the most of their opportunity.

Rio Ngumoha has featured in a few first-team matches this season and was in from the start against the Eagles, and his dazzling dribbling on the left flank caught the eye at Anfield, particularly among the home fans singing his name on several occasions.

Ngumoha ‘terrified’ Palace during the first half

Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst singled out the 17-year-old for praise during the first half, with the teenager’s effervescence giving the Palace defence plenty to think about, albeit that his final ball can occasionally let him down.

After an early opportunity for the Reds, the journalist posted on X: ‘Ngumoha has Palace terrifed here, he’s constantly running at them and causing problems. He’s dragged three men over to him there before sliding in Chiesa but the pass is a tad too heavy. Works Benitez but could have been a better pass.’

Ngumoha had been impressing for Liverpool before Sarr sucker punch

The teenage winger shot to fame after his 100th-minute winner away to Newcastle in August, a goal of such finesse that even dyed-in-the-wool Geordie Alan Shearer was left swooning about the finish.

He hasn’t recreated anything like that so far tonight, but he was certainly one of Liverpool’s standout players prior to half-time, even after briefly needing treatment in the early stages.

As per Sofascore, he won two of his three duels in the first half, completed 100% of his dribbles, had two shots and played one key pass, with Palace finding him difficult to contain whenever he had possession in the final third.

At only 17, Slot will understandably be cautious with Ngumoha’s game-time at senior level, but any time we’ve seen the youngster in first-team action, he hasn’t looked one bit fazed. If anything, he relishes the stakes being high.

If Liverpool are to produce a dramatic second-half turnaround and preserve their Carabao Cup interest for the season, it’s likely that the dynamo in the number 73 shirt will play a key role in that.