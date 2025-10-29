German skipper lifts lid on phone call with Liverpool’s under-pressure signing

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has received some high-profile words of encouragement from one of his international teammates, following what’s been a difficult introduction to life at Anfield.

Kimmich gives backing to Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich has revealed he personally reached out to Florian Wirtz, telling him there’s “absolutely no reason” to doubt himself despite Liverpool’s recent poor form.

Speaking to Bild, the Bayern Munich midfielder admitted he contacted the 22-year-old after noticing his slow start in England, saying: “I contacted him. But there’s absolutely no reason for him to doubt himself.

“Flo has the perfect mix of quality and mentality that will always lead you to the top as a player in the long run. He has to remain patient and is, of course, also dependent on his team.”

It comes after our fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, a 3–2 loss at Brentford, left us facing our worst league run since February 2021.

Wirtz, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen for a then British-record £116 million, has shown flashes of his Bundesliga brilliance but is still searching for his first league goal contribution under Arne Slot.

The Reds looked weary in west London, with defensive lapses and individual mistakes continuing to cost us.

Kimmich’s comments suggest that within the German national setup though, there’s belief that Wirtz’s talent will eventually shine through once Liverpool find their rhythm again.

Patience and perspective amid Liverpool’s struggles

This isn’t the first time a compatriot has backed Wirtz to come good, Jurgen Klopp was vocal in his belief that our No.7 has all the tools to come good soon.

Slot has already admitted publicly that our form “hasn’t reached the standards you expect of us”, but inside Kirkby there remains full confidence in the project.

The focus now is on restoring momentum and giving players like Wirtz the platform to express themselves.

For Liverpool, it’s about remembering what made us champions only months ago: intensity, unity, and belief.

