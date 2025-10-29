‘Simply sensational’ – Liverpool debutant v Palace has already been attracting rave reviews

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

There are two debutants in a much-changed Liverpool starting XI to take on Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup at Anfield tonight.

Freddie Woodman gets a first competitive outing for the Reds since his arrival at the club four months ago, with the 28-year-old coming in as Giorgi Mamardashvili is given the night off.

The other first-timer in the LFC line-up is Kieran Morrison, who put in a starring performance for the under-19s against Eintracht Frankfurt last week and was an unused substitute in the senior side’s 3-2 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

Lewis Steele lauds ‘sensational’ Liverpool debutant

The immediate reaction among many Liverpool fans on social media to the starting XI was one of surprise that Arne Slot made 10 changes and gave a host of first-team regulars the night off, given the Reds’ need for a morale-boosting victory.

However, Lewis Steele preferred to reflect positively on some of the youngsters who will (or could) get their chance tonight.

He posted on X: ‘A lot of criticism for the XI here and whether that’s right or wrong, some well-deserved call-ups for youngsters. Watched Kieran Morrison in U19s last week and he was simply sensational, Keyrol Figueroa on the bench scored a hat-trick for U21s. Big night for them.’

Morrison can go out and play with fearlessness for Liverpool

Slot has definitely gambled by making so many changes to his starting XI for this game, but it’s a calculated one amid a daunting nine-day period in which Liverpool face an in-form Aston Villa, old foes Real Madrid and a Manchester City side with a certain Norwegian striker who’s been doing alright lately.

We love to see gifted youngsters from the academy getting their chance in the first team, and the head coach has obliged us in that respect by handing a start to Morrison, whose performance in Europe last week has evidently caught the eye of the 47-year-old.

The teenager can go out tonight and play with a fearlessness in knowing that he has so much to gain if he can rise to the occasion, just as fellow winger Rio Ngumoha has done in a few of his senior appearances.

Figueroa could represent something of a trump card for Liverpool off the bench after his treble for the under-21s against Everton last Sunday, and he too will view the Palace game as a golden opportunity to make a lasting impression on Slot.

Youth has certainly been given its fling tonight, but for those in doubt over the team selection, it’s worth recalling how several academy gems played a vital role in getting the Reds over the line to victory in the final of this very competition two seasons ago.

Can Morrison make this a seminal night in his fledgling career, just like Ngumoha did against Newcastle in August or Jayden Danns against Southampton in February 2024?